A crowdfunding campaign supporting University of Mississippi student Lauren Mayfield has raised more than $18,000 following backlash over a viral video allegedly showing students making monkey noises and gestures outside an apartment occupied by Black students.

Titled 'Stand With Lauren', the GiveSendGo campaign was launched by Tom Hennessey with a $20,000 target. According to IndiaTimes, it had collected more than $18,000 by 11 November 2026.

However, the fundraiser has attracted controversy because Hennessey has made his continued support conditional on Mayfield not apologising for the incident.

Why Could Lauren Mayfield's Fundraiser Be Cancelled?

According to TMZ, Hennessey launched the campaign on 11 November to help Mayfield cover potential lost income and professional opportunities arising from the backlash.

In the fundraiser's description, Hennessey argued that Mayfield had not assaulted anyone or broken the law and should not be pressured into issuing an apology.

He also explicitly stated that he could cancel the campaign if she rejected his support.

Hennessey also reserved the right to cancel the fundraiser if Mayfield disavowed his support and 'bent the knee', wording that he appeared to link to her issuing an apology.

TMZ reported that the campaign had raised more than $15,000, while IndiaTimes subsequently reported a figure exceeding $18,000. The figures reflect separate reports published on 11 November.

Hennessey had hinted at the initiative a day earlier. In a 10 November post on X, he said he wanted to ensure the students involved did not apologise and suggested that a fundraising campaign could follow.

What Happened in the Viral Ole Miss Video?

The controversy centres on Ring camera footage recorded outside an off-campus apartment near the University of Mississippi.

The recording, captured on 6 November and shared on TikTok by resident Jakiyra Metcalf, showed three women walking past an apartment occupied by Black students.

Two appeared to make monkey noises and gestures, including beating their chests, according to TMZ and IndiaTimes.

The footage prompted widespread criticism, leading the university to open an investigation.

Media reports identified Mayfield as one of the individuals in the footage. However, the university has not publicly confirmed her identity as one of those involved. Officials have also cautioned against online speculation, confirming that one student had already been misidentified on social media.

The University of Mississippi described the behaviour shown in the recording as 'deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable'.

Why Did Another Ole Miss Student Apologise?

Alaina Kunes issued a public apology on 10 November 2026, describing her actions as insensitive, inappropriate and deeply harmful.

She also claimed she had been unaware of the residents' race when the incident occurred.

Kunes said she had apologised directly to the women involved and intended to cooperate with the university's investigation.

Action News 5 reported on 11 November that Kunes had told the station she had withdrawn from Ole Miss. Her departure was not described as a university disciplinary expulsion.

She also addressed harassment and death threats directed at her and her family, requesting privacy while the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, Mayfield had not issued a public apology as of 11 November, according to IndiaTimes.

How Has the Fundraiser Been Received Online?

The campaign has drawn criticism from social media users questioning the decision to financially support Mayfield.

IndiaTimes reported that one X user criticised the initiative, writing: 'A fundraiser for a racist? Make that make sense.'

Another questioned its title, asking: 'Stand with Lauren. Ahahahaha. What exactly are you supposed to be standing for? Blatant racism?'

The university's investigation remains ongoing, and the reports cited have not established a final disciplinary outcome.