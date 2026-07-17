Apple fans hoping to upgrade their tablet this year may face a much longer wait than expected. While the iPad Mini is reportedly still on track to launch before the end of 2026, the rest of Apple's iPad line-up — including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro — are now expected to arrive in 2027.

That means anyone waiting for a new iPad beyond the Mini could be facing a delay of well over a year. For buyers deciding whether to upgrade now or wait, the reported roadmap suggests most of Apple's tablet refreshes are still some way off.

The reported release schedule currently looks like this:

iPad Mini — October 2026

iPad (entry-level) — Q1 2027

iPad Air — Spring 2027

iPad Pro — Spring 2027

Rather than refreshing its entire iPad line-up at once, Apple is reportedly planning a staggered rollout, with only the iPad Mini expected before the end of 2026.

iPad Mini Expected To Arrive First

The iPad Mini, last updated in October 2024, is expected to be the first model to receive a refresh.

Read more OLED iPad Mini Release Date, Specs, Features, Design, Price and Everything We Know So Far OLED iPad Mini Release Date, Specs, Features, Design, Price and Everything We Know So Far

The new tablet is reportedly set to feature an OLED display, Apple's A19 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence through iPadOS 27. Reports also point to a possible 8.5-inch display while largely retaining the current design. Potential new colour options and unconfirmed durability improvements, including water resistance, have also been rumoured.

Although the Mini remains on track for an October 2026 launch, a delay into 2027 has not been ruled out.

The move to OLED could also result in a higher price, with estimates suggesting the tablet may cost between $50 and $100 (£37.22 and £74.45)more than the current model.

Apple has reportedly been working towards expanding OLED across its iPad line-up. However, despite the technology already appearing on the iPad Pro, it has reportedly not delivered the sales boost Apple had expected, raising questions about how much demand it could generate for the Mini.

Longer Wait for the Rest of Apple's iPads

After the Mini, buyers may have to wait several more months before the remaining iPads receive their updates.

The entry-level iPad is expected to gain a faster processor but is not currently tipped to receive an OLED display. The processor upgrade would also bring Apple Intelligence support to the model, making it the first entry-level iPad in the line-up to offer the feature.

The iPad Air is expected to retain its existing design while potentially adopting an OLED display said to be a lower-cost version of the iPad Pro's panel. Samsung is reportedly scheduled to begin mass production of those displays in December 2026 ahead of a spring 2027 launch.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro is tipped to keep its current design, with vapour chamber cooling expected to be its primary hardware upgrade. No pricing has surfaced for either the iPad Air or iPad Pro.

Taken together, the reported roadmap points to a staggered iPad refresh rather than a complete line-up update. While the iPad Mini is currently expected to arrive before the end of 2026, anyone waiting for a new entry-level iPad, iPad Air or iPad Pro may have to wait until 2027.

For buyers, the reported roadmap presents a straightforward choice: purchase a current-generation iPad now or wait for the next wave of releases, which are expected to bring Apple Intelligence to the entry-level iPad and OLED displays to more of the line-up. However, Apple's release schedule remains unconfirmed, and both the reported launch windows and pricing could still change.