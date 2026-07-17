A two-pound space rock that smashed through the ceiling of a Hillsborough homeowner's bedroom in the summer of 2024 has been found to contain salty fluids and alien 'chemistry'. Following a detailed analysis, scientists now believe the unassuming meteorite could hold the secrets to how biological life began on Earth.

For context, the blazing object first made its presence known on July 16, 2024. Tearing through the atmosphere at a blistering 32,000 miles per hour, it triggered a massive sonic boom that violently rattled New York City. Dozens of stargazers tracked the bright streak across five different states before it fragmented over Staten Island and New Jersey.

Homeowner Secures The New Jersey Space Rock

Only one hefty chunk managed to survive that violent descent. It forcefully smashed straight through the roof of a residential property and landed directly in the middle of a master bedroom.

The stunned resident was faced with a chaotic scene. 'I was at home at the time, heard a loud crash, and found a hole in the ceiling of the master bedroom,' they recalled.

'I smelled a strong sulphur-like odour and saw many black fragments along with debris and black dust that covered my bed, carpet and surrounding areas,' the homeowner added.

Instead of panicking, the local grabbed disposable gloves and wrapped the shattered debris in aluminium foil. They then sealed the blackened pieces inside glass jars, carefully shielding the extraterrestrial material from earthly contamination. That split-second decision fundamentally changed the trajectory of the investigation, giving experts an untainted sample to study.

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Finding Salty Fluids Inside The Space Rock

A new study published in the journal Science Advances confirms that this rapid preservation led directly to a major scientific breakthrough. The meteorite, officially dubbed Hillsborough, was essentially acting as a cosmic time capsule packed with salty fluids.

Experts suggest these exact fluids might be responsible for generating the crucial molecules required to kickstart biological life.

The scientific community rarely gets a chance to examine such uncontaminated materials so quickly after an impact. The chemical blueprints of the early cosmos were just sitting in a sealed glass jar in a suburban American home.

Alien 'Chemistry' Uncovered In Space Rock Debris

Lead author and meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens, representing both the SETI Institute and NASA's Ames Research Center, highlighted the unprecedented nature of the find.

'A forensic study of the fragments revealed that they contained preserved bits from near the surface of a small primitive asteroid where it experienced concentrated salty fluids, a process not previously known from this type of proto-planet world,' he explained.

Jenniskens explicitly praised the Hillsborough resident for their swift intervention. 'Thanks to the homeowner's quick reaction, these are the most pristine CM1/2 meteorites we know of,' he stated.

Prebiotic Clues Head To Natural History Museum

Rigorous testing of these fragments uncovered a rich mix of carbon compounds, amino acids, and vital prebiotic ingredients locked away inside the rock. These specific elements offer crucial clues about how the essential building blocks of life might have first arrived on our planet.

The priceless pieces of history are now heading to the Big Apple to be safely preserved and studied at the American Museum of Natural History.

Museum curator Denton Ebel summed up the mood in the scientific community. 'We are thrilled that nature delivered such a precious asteroid sample on our doorstep,' he said.