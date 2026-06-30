Trump's Justice Department has intervened to seek dismissal of a Clean Air Act lawsuit filed by the NAACP against Elon Musk's xAI over un-permitted gas turbines powering its data centre near Memphis. The motion, filed last week in northern Mississippi federal court, argues the case threatens national security by risking disruption to AI systems for military use and that the executive branch can terminate such citizen suits.

The facility is part of a $20 billion (£15.1 billion) investment in AI infrastructure supporting rapid development in the region. The dispute focuses on claims that xAI violated Clean Air Act permitting rules for its Colossus 2 data centre power supply.

The Lawsuit Over Un-permitted Gas Turbines

The NAACP filed the suit in April, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice. It alleges xAI and subsidiary MZX Tech installed and operated 27 un-permitted methane gas turbines in Southaven, Mississippi — later increasing to 59 — to power the data centre across the Tennessee border without required air permits.

The action followed a 60-day notice of intent to sue. The turbines are estimated to emit substantial pollutants, with updated figures showing more than 5,300 tons of nitrogen oxides, 433 tons of fine particulate matter and 47 tons of formaldehyde annually.

These are linked to increased risks of asthma, heart disease, respiratory problems and cancer in nearby communities that have long dealt with poor air quality. The suit seeks orders to halt operations, install best available controls, impose daily civil penalties and declare the operations unlawful.

DOJ Cites National Security And Executive Authority

In its 33-page filing the Department of Justice did not dispute the pollution claims but said the data centre's AI models are critical to economic, energy and national security, including Department of War operations. Mississippi regulators had determined no permit was needed. It argued the Clean Air Act allows intervention and dismissal of citizen suits to protect the national interest through executive discretion.

It noted that overly burdensome private lawsuits could hinder technological growth and American energy independence. 'Ultimate responsibility for enforcing federal law belongs to the Executive Branch, not private interest groups,' said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson stated the department would not allow private organisations to use environmental laws to undermine national security.

The filing referenced President Trump's executive order on AI innovation.

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Critics See Power Grab Over Enforcement

Plaintiff supporters called the intervention an unprecedented attempt to undermine citizen suits and community rights under the Clean Air Act. They say it would let the administration shield aligned projects from accountability, putting communities across the country at risk. 'Trump's Justice Department wants to shield Elon Musk's data centre company, xAI, from being held accountable for its illegal pollution — and it's attempting to grab power from impacted communities, the courts, and Congress to do so,' said Laura Thoms of Earthjustice.

Legal experts have described the arguments as testing constitutional boundaries of citizen suit provisions in environmental law. The case tests the balance between rapid AI deployment and environmental enforcement.

The motion is pending before the court as of late June 2026. xAI continues to operate the turbines as the arguments over permitting requirements and the scope of executive authority in such enforcement cases continue.