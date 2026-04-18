Spirit Airlines, the Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier known for its bright yellow planes, has turned to the Trump administration for an emergency government bailout as it faces the prospect of complete liquidation. The request is for hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency funding — a last-ditch attempt to survive a fuel crisis that has wiped out the airline's restructuring plan before it had a chance to take hold.

A source familiar with the matter said that the airline is 'looking for a lifeline.' Airline industry analyst Henry Harteveldt put it more bluntly, saying: 'Spirit is flying on financial fumes.'

A Recovery Plan Undone by War

Spirit had appeared to be regaining its footing. Days before the Iran war began, Spirit reached an agreement with its lenders on a restructuring plan that would cut its fleet and reduce flights during most of the year.

The airline had also outlined changes to its guest loyalty programme and introduced premium and economy choices in a bid to attract higher-spending travellers. It had said publicly in February that it was on track to exit bankruptcy as early as this spring.

Then, on 27–28 February 2026, the United States and Israel began military operations against Iran. Tehran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow passage between Iran and Oman through which approximately 20 per cent of the world's traded oil flows on any given day.

The closure sent energy markets into immediate shock. Jet fuel, already one of Spirit's greatest vulnerabilities, became ruinously expensive almost overnight.

The Fuel Numbers That Don't Add Up

Jet fuel reached an average of approximately £3.63 ($4.88) a gallon in New York, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles on 2 April, according to Argus — up approximately 95 per cent since the Iran war started on 28 February. According to the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel accounts for roughly 30 per cent of overall airline operating expenses — making it the single largest cost after labour.

JPMorgan airline analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a note that if fuel stays at approximately £3.42 ($4.60) a gallon for the year, Spirit's forecast operating margin deteriorates from negative 7 per cent to negative 20 per cent. The airline faces approximately £268 million ($360 million) in additional costs, more than its entire cash balance of £251 million ($337 million) at the end of last year.

Unlike larger carriers, Spirit has limited flexibility to offset higher costs through fare increases without risking a decline in demand. This is a direct consequence of its ultra-low-cost model.

Talks With Washington, Customers Left Uncertain

An official from the Department of Transportation said that the agency is monitoring Spirit's situation but would not confirm whether the administration was approached for a bailout. Spirit executives are expected to meet with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy next week, alongside executives from other budget carriers, including Frontier, Allegiant, and Avelo.

HEADS UP: If you have a summer flight booked on Spirit Airlines, you need to start looking for a backup plan tonight.



​The receipts just leaked, and it is bad. Spirit is reportedly days, if not hours, away from total liquidation.



​The execs have been playing games in bankruptcy… pic.twitter.com/OvmHB75CLm — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) April 17, 2026

Reports from CNBC, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal indicated that Spirit is in ongoing talks with creditors and could liquidate as early as this week, though the situation remains fluid. Spirit, for its part, has declined to address the matter directly, saying: 'We don't comment on market rumors and speculation. Our operations continue as normal.'

For passengers already holding tickets, the uncertainty is more immediate. Travel expert Katy Nastro, of airfare monitoring site Going, said that Spirit customers should not cancel their booked flights if the airline does liquidate 'because then you forfeit your right to a refund if there's still some money left over.'

Spirit's potential collapse would remove the United States' leading ultra-low-cost carrier from the market entirely. Travel expert Zach Griff, author of the From the Tray Table newsletter, has warned that if Spirit stops operations, it would cause a ripple effect on prices industry-wide. Budget travellers who rely on Spirit's stripped-down fares would be left with fewer affordable options at a time when competing carriers are increasingly pushing premium offerings. The situation also raises broader questions about how smaller US airlines can withstand geopolitical shocks when their financial margins leave virtually no room for error.