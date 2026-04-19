FBI director Kash Patel is threatening to sue The Atlantic after the magazine published an investigation alleging excessive drinking, repeated unexplained absences from work and a paranoid episode at FBI headquarters that sources say left employees questioning who was running the agency.

The piece, published on 17 April 2026 under the headline 'The FBI Director Is MIA' and written by Atlantic staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick, draws on interviews with more than two dozen people, including current and former FBI agents, congressional staff, political operatives, lobbyists and hospitality industry workers, all granted anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

They collectively described Patel's tenure as 'a management failure' and his personal behaviour as 'a national-security vulnerability.' Patel denied the claims, calling the reporting 'all false' and vowing legal action: 'Print it. I'll see you in court. Bring your checkbook.'

The Milan Olympics Moment

On the final day of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States men's ice hockey team defeated Canada to win the gold medal. Patel was in the locker room for the celebration. A video, subsequently shared widely on social media and reported by The New York Times, showed him chugging a bottle of beer while wearing a gold medal around his neck, dancing and singing with Team USA players.

The FBI defended the trip. Spokesman Ben Williamson posted on X: 'No, it's not a personal trip. Director Patel is on a trip that was planned months ago. It includes partner meetings.'

This article is designed to mislead - CBS is just looking at public flight tracking, guessing, and then filling space with old info and quotes from Democrats.



No, it’s not a personal trip. Director Patel is on a trip that was planned months ago. It includes: partner meetings… https://t.co/hgsF4IHvYp — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) February 19, 2026

Former FBI agents told NPR they regarded the official meetings as window dressing for what amounted to a personal trip. The Times reported the visit 'blurred the lines between personal recreation and professional responsibility.'

Patel himself defended the Milan trip on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, arguing he was there to lead security operations for Americans attending the Games. What he did not address publicly was the alleged private fallout.

FBI Headquarters Computer Lockout and Alleged 'Freak-out'

On the afternoon of Friday 10 April 2026, Patel experienced a technical error that locked him out of an internal FBI computer system. According to nine sources cited by The Atlantic and reported in detail by Mediaite, Patel did not treat it as a routine IT issue. He became convinced he had been fired by the White House and began frantically contacting aides and allies to announce that his tenure as FBI director had ended.

Two of those nine sources described his reaction to The Atlantic as a 'freak-out.' News of the episode spread quickly through FBI headquarters. Bureau employees in some parts of the building, the report stated, quietly expressed relief at the apparent news. The White House then fielded calls from FBI officials and members of Congress asking who was now in charge of the agency. Patel was, in fact, still director. It had been a computer glitch.

The incident, as The Atlantic reporter Fitzpatrick framed it, was emblematic of a broader pattern. Sources described Patel as 'erratic, suspicious of others and prone to jumping to conclusions before he has necessary evidence.'

One FBI official told the magazine that what kept them awake at night was the thought of Patel being needed during a domestic terrorist attack or national security emergency while unavailable or impaired. Senior administration officials have already begun discussing potential replacements, according to an administration official and two people close to the White House.

Drinking Allegations, Breaching Equipment and Named Locations on Record

The Atlantic's drinking-related findings are the most serious and the most disputed. According to six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel's schedule, early in his tenure meetings and briefings were repeatedly pushed to later in the day because of alcohol-fuelled nights. On multiple occasions, members of Patel's FBI security detail had difficulty waking him because he appeared to be intoxicated, according to information the report said had been supplied to Justice Department and White House officials.

In at least one instance, the FBI reportedly had to deploy breaching equipment, the kind used by SWAT teams to force entry into secured locations, in order to gain access to Patel's residence and rouse him. Sources named two venues where the alleged drinking took place publicly: Ned's, a private club in Washington, DC, where Patel drank in the presence of White House and other administration staff, and the Poodle Room at a Las Vegas venue where he frequently spent parts of his weekends. 'That's what keeps me up at night,' one official told The Atlantic, referring to concerns about his availability during a crisis.

Fitzpatrick told MSNBC host Jen Psaki after publication that the sourcing was unusually robust given the current climate inside the FBI. 'These are not the types of people who are willing to speak out outside of the FBI, especially right now, because Kash Patel is going after people with polygraphs in a way that has never happened at the Bureau,' she said. 'So for it to be this level of alarm, this is people genuinely concerned that America is in danger as a result of this conduct.'

Jet Investigation, Lawsuit Threat and Official Responses

The Atlantic's investigation arrived on top of an existing paper trail. On 1 December 2025, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin and Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove sent Patel a formal letter, published on the committee's official website, demanding he reimburse taxpayers and produce records. The letter alleged Patel had used the bureau's Gulfstream G550, valued at approximately $60 million (£47.4 million), to attend a concert by his girlfriend, country music singer Alexis Wilkins, at a Penn State wrestling event and subsequently fly to San Angelo, Texas, for four days at Boondoggle Ranch, a luxury hunting resort.

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'These planes are not yours. They are the property of the US government and are paid for by the American people,' Raskin and Kamlager-Dove wrote. CBS News confirmed the committee was investigating additional alleged trips to Las Vegas and Nashville. Patel denied misuse of the aircraft, telling Fox News' Laura Ingraham, 'I'm entitled to a personal life.' He added that he attends roughly 15% of Wilkins' performances, which he offered as evidence that he was not abusing the aircraft.

In response to The Atlantic's 19 detailed questions, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement defending Patel's record on crime. Acting attorney general Todd Blanche said in a statement: 'Patel has accomplished more in 14 months than the previous administration did in four years. Anonymously sourced hit pieces do not constitute journalism.' Patel's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said he had sent a pre-publication letter to The Atlantic warning that its claims were 'categorically false and defamatory.' The FBI issued a statement attributed to Patel: 'Print it, all false, I'll see you in court. Bring your checkbook.'

The lawsuit has been announced but not yet filed. The 38,000-strong agency Patel leads continues to operate while Washington debates whether the man at the top of it actually is.