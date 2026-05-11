A school bus stop in New York turned into a scene of chaos and relief after a pickup truck slammed into a stopped school bus in what authorities have described as a case of following too closely and distracted driving.

The incident, which could have ended in tragedy for a young student, has gone viral online largely due to an emotional moment between a father and his son captured shortly after the crash.

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Morning Crash Sparks Panic

The collision occurred as a school bus was stopped to pick up students in a residential neighbourhood in New York State. According to state police, a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Joshua Smith struck the rear of the school bus.

Authorities later cited Smith for following too closely, with investigators also indicating that mobile phone use played a role in the crash. Two children were reportedly inside the pickup truck at the time of the collision.

The impact caused immediate concern at the scene, with emergency services dispatched shortly after the incident was reported.

Student Narrowly Misses School Bus Collision

Student Jeremiah Rutkowski had just stepped off his front porch moments before the school bus arrived. Footage circulating online shows the bus coming to a stop as the pickup truck approaches from behind at a distance.

Jeremiah was not in the direct path of the crash, but the timing of the incident has drawn attention due to how narrowly he avoided being involved.

In interviews with authorities, Jeremiah later said he was in shock and unsure how to react immediately after the crash unfolded in front of him.

Emotional Father-Son Moment Goes Viral

Jeremiah's father, Matt, heard the collision and rushed outside expecting the worst. Instead, he found his son standing safely on the porch.

In footage shared widely on social media, Matt is seen immediately embracing Jeremiah in a moment of visible relief. The emotional hug has become one of the most widely circulated aspects of the incident online.

The pair remained at the scene as the situation unfolded, with Matt contacting emergency services while trying to understand what had happened.

The emotional reaction has been widely shared across social platforms, with many viewers focusing on the raw relief captured in the moment rather than the crash itself.

Shock and Immediate Response at the Scene

Following the collision, Jeremiah remained at the scene as emergency responders arrived. He later observed that one of the children from the pickup truck appeared distressed and in need of assistance.

Jeremiah helped guide the child to safety on his porch until first responders took over care. Authorities have not reported serious injuries at this stage.

Emergency crews assessed the situation and secured the area while investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Driver Cited for Violations

New York State Police confirmed that the pickup truck driver was cited for following too closely. Investigators also noted that distraction, including alleged cellphone use, is believed to have contributed to the collision.

Officials said early findings suggest the driver failed to properly observe the stopped school bus, resulting in the rear-end impact.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to review the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

Viral Video Draws Attention to School Bus Safety

The footage of both the collision and the father-son reunion has circulated widely online, drawing attention to school bus safety and the dangers of distracted driving.

Many viewers have focused on the emotional nature of the incident, particularly the moment Jeremiah was embraced by his father seconds after the crash.

The incident has added to ongoing public concern about road safety around school transport stops and driver awareness in residential areas.