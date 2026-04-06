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A fuel truck in Fort Worth, Texas, erupted into flames early on Sunday after colliding with another vehicle and knocking down power lines, leaving the driver in critical condition. Witnesses described a dramatic scene as thick smoke billowed across Trinity Boulevard and the tanker was fully engulfed in fire, prompting emergency crews to respond immediately. Dramatic footage of the blaze has circulated on TikTok, showing the tanker completely ablaze and highlighting the intensity of the fire. The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of transporting hazardous materials on busy highways, raising questions about both driver safety and emergency response readiness.

Driver Severely Injured After Fuel Truck Collides With Power Lines in Texas

The 18‑wheeler, carrying roughly 9,000 gallons (34,000 litres) of gasoline (petrol), crashed near a Valero gas station at around 1 a.m. local time. The collision caused several utility poles and power lines to fall, sparking a fire when fuel leaked from the tanker. Firefighters arrived swiftly, describing the blaze as intense and hazardous due to the volume of flammable liquid involved. The driver reportedly tried to prevent fuel from spilling onto nearby property before the fire ignited, but was overcome by the rapid spread of flames. Emergency services confirmed that no other motorists or bystanders were injured.

Emergency Crews Use Hazmat Procedures to Contain Massive Fort Worth Fire

Fort Worth Fire Department crews battled the blaze for several hours, using sand, water, and specialised hazmat equipment to bring it under control. Trinity Boulevard and surrounding roads were closed temporarily as teams worked to contain the fuel spill and prevent environmental damage. Emergency services praised the coordinated effort, which successfully stopped the fire from spreading to nearby properties, as reported by AP News.

Shocking Footage Captures Texas Tanker Fully Engulfed in Flames

Several witnesses captured videos of the tanker ablaze, showing the cab fully consumed by fire and thick smoke rising into the early morning sky. One local resident said they heard a loud crash followed by a 'fireball that lit up the entire street'. The visuals have circulated widely on social media, particularly on TikTok, drawing attention to the dangers of fuel transport and the bravery of the firefighters involved, as seen in Al Jazeera English TikTok.

Authorities Investigate Fort Worth Tanker Crash and Safety Protocols

The truck driver, whose identity has not been released, remains in hospital in critical condition. Officials confirmed no other injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and have stressed the need for strict safety measures when transporting hazardous materials. Experts say incidents like this demonstrate the importance of driver training and rapid emergency response to prevent similar emergencies.

Fort Worth Fuel Truck Blaze Raises Urgent Concerns About Road Safety

The fire in Fort Worth has sparked renewed discussions about highway safety and the risks posed by transporting large volumes of flammable fuel. Emergency services continue to review protocols, while local businesses and residents reflect on the near-miss. Officials emphasised that the fast response prevented a potentially catastrophic outcome and underlined the importance of preparedness in hazardous material emergencies.