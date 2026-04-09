A split-second decision at a Florida rail crossing has left a veteran school bus driver facing 29 felony charges, and renewed scrutiny over how close dozens of children came to catastrophe.

Authorities in Sumter County say 67-year-old Yvonne Hampton drove a school bus into an active railroad crossing, where the rear of the vehicle was clipped by a passing CSX train while 29 children and an adult aide were on board. No one was physically injured, but video from inside the bus captured children screaming as the train roared past within inches.

Now, Hampton, who had worked for the school district for more than a decade, according to local reporting, is at the centre of a criminal case that has quickly become a flashpoint in a community grappling with just how narrowly disaster was avoided.

What Happened At The Crossing

The collision occurred on 2 Apr 2026 in Bushnell, Florida, at a railroad crossing near East Central Avenue and North Market Boulevard, according to local reporting based on the arrest report and statements from investigators.

Investigators allege Hampton drove school bus 2517 across the tracks after the railroad warning system had already activated. According to the account reported by local outlets, she told deputies that traffic on the far side of the crossing initially appeared to move, prompting her to proceed, but then stopped, leaving the bus partially on the tracks. The rear of the bus was then clipped by the passing train.

The fact that no child was injured has done little to soften the severity of the allegations. Video recorded from inside the bus and circulated publicly shows the children's panic as the train barrels past, a scene that has become central to the public reaction.

Officials have indicated that onboard audio and video footage was also reviewed during the investigation. That footage, according to multiple reports citing the arrest documentation, allegedly captured Hampton saying she was 'not gonna stop for no train' before entering the crossing.

The Driver At The Centre Of The Storm

At this stage, relatively little has been publicly released about Hampton beyond the details contained in arrest reporting and court coverage.

She is 67 years old and was employed as a school bus driver in Sumter County. Local reporting indicates she had worked for the district since 2015, suggesting she had been entrusted with student transportation responsibilities for roughly 11 years before the incident.

That tenure is likely to become a point of interest as investigators, school officials and potentially civil attorneys examine not only Hampton's alleged conduct on the day itself, but also the district's oversight, route design and crossing safety procedures.

Her employment with the district has already ended. Local outlets reported that she was fired following the incident, while the school district has also moved to stop using that particular railroad crossing for bus routes.

The Charges and the Legal Stakes

Hampton is facing 29 felony counts of child neglect, one count corresponding to each child on board, according to reporting based on law enforcement and court records.

In addition to those felony counts, reports indicate she is also facing misdemeanour allegations including reckless driving and culpable negligence, though charge descriptions have varied slightly across outlets and early summaries. The core allegation, however, remains the same: that she knowingly placed children in danger by entering the crossing after the warning system had activated.

People, citing jail records, reported that Hampton was arrested on 6 Apr 2026 and released the following day. Court reporting from local television also states that a judge set bond at $30,000, or roughly £23,500 ($30,000), and imposed conditions including no contact with the children or their families and no return to school property or bus driving while the case proceeds.

No plea had been publicly confirmed in the available reporting at the time of writing. That means the criminal case remains in its earliest stage, and the allegations against Hampton have not yet been tested in court.

A Narrow Escape That Raises Bigger Questions

The most striking detail in this case may be how little separated a near miss from a mass-fatality event.

Sumter County School District Superintendent Logan Brown said after the incident that the outcome could have been catastrophic, with local reporting quoting him as saying that 'a matter of 6 inches' may have made the difference. That assessment has only intensified concern over how the route was designed and whether the crossing itself created a dangerous bottleneck for a full-sized school bus.

Railroad crossing safety rules are among the most rigid in pupil transportation because buses are expected to stop, assess clearance, and only proceed when they can fully clear the tracks. In this case, the reported sequence of events, entering the crossing without sufficient exit space, then becoming trapped by traffic, will almost certainly be scrutinised by investigators and prosecutors.

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The district's decision to remove that crossing from bus routes suggests officials are already confronting broader operational questions beyond Hampton's individual conduct. Those questions may include route planning, visibility, traffic flow, and whether enough margin for error existed at a crossing used to transport children.

For the families on board, though, the legal and policy questions come second. What remains first is the image preserved on video: a school bus full of children, a train arriving fast, and a moment that could have ended in unthinkable loss.

A criminal prosecution will now decide Hampton's legal fate, but the footage has already ensured this case will be remembered as one of those rare school transport incidents where luck, not judgement, appears to have been the final safeguard.