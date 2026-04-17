Parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones has described a 'true nightmare' after she accidentally ran over her 23-month-old son in a driveway incident that left the toddler hospitalised with pelvic fractures.

The Texas-based content creator said the accident happened in seconds as she was leaving home with her four-year-old daughter, while her husband and younger son remained inside the property.

In a detailed social media post, Hopton-Jones said her toddler son, Henry, suddenly moved into the driveway area as she was driving out. The family said they immediately rushed the child to the hospital following the incident, with neighbours stepping in to help secure the situation at home.

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The influencer, who shares parenting content with tens of thousands of followers online, said the event has left her and her family devastated, describing it as the 'worst day of our lives.'

Accident On A Routine Morning

According to the New York Post, the incident took place during a routine morning as she prepared to take her daughter to pick up doughnuts ahead of a dance performance. She said the situation changed in a matter of seconds when her 23-month-old son moved unexpectedly into the driveway area.

The collision occurred as the vehicle was leaving the garage space. Family members have said the response was immediate, with neighbours assisting and the child being transported to the hospital shortly after the accident.

The incident has been widely discussed online due to Hopton-Jones' profile as a parenting influencer, where she regularly shares family routines and advice with her audience under her 'Hillside Farmhouse' account.

Medical Checks Show Pelvic Fractures, No Head Injury

Medical updates shared by Hopton-Jones indicate that X-rays of the child's chest, legs and neck returned normal results. A neurological assessment also found no signs of head injury.

However, doctors confirmed that the toddler sustained pelvic fractures, which are expected to require time to heal. Minor abrasions were also reported.

Despite the injuries, the child was described as stable following treatment, with the family noting relief that the outcome was not more severe.

Hopton-Jones referred to the situation as a 'true nightmare' and said the family continues to process the event while focusing on recovery.

Emotional Statement From Kelly Hopton-Jones

In her Instagram post, Hopton-Jones described repeatedly replaying the incident in her mind, questioning how it happened despite being close by. She acknowledged the emotional strain of the experience, including feelings of guilt and shock common in sudden family accidents.

She also referenced the difficulty of processing 'what if' scenarios, noting how quickly the situation unfolded. Alongside her statement, she shared hospital images showing her holding her son's hand while he recovered in bed.

The influencer said the experience has been emotionally overwhelming for the family, particularly as both parents were present at home at the time of the accident.

Influencer Under Public Attention After Accident

Hopton-Jones is known for her online presence as a parenting influencer, sharing content related to family life, childcare routines and motherhood under her 'Hillside Farmhouse' platform. She has built an audience of more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

The incident has drawn significant attention due to her public profile and the nature of the accident, which occurred in a domestic setting involving a very young child.

At present, the family has shared limited updates beyond the initial medical condition and emotional statements, focusing on the child's recovery following the hospitalisation.