Jake Hall shared a reflective Instagram post about 'remembering the good things' just hours before the former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star died suddenly in Mallorca at the age of 35.

The post, which featured clips of Hall painting, working on fashion projects and spending time with his daughter River, is now being flooded with emotional comments from fans revisiting what many believe was one of his final public messages.

Spanish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hall's death, which is currently being treated as a tragic accident.

Hall's Final Insta Post Revisited After His Death

The last Instagram message posted by Hall has become the centre of online tributes since news of his death emerged.

The video montage showed the former reality star painting artwork, posing during fashion shoots and sharing personal moments with his young daughter, River Bella Hall. Alongside the clip, Hall wrote, 'Life is b*ks sometimes, but I'm gonna try to remember the good things - looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms.'

Since his death, fans and friends have returned to the post in huge numbers, calling the caption heartbreaking in hindsight.

Many described the message as unusually reflective, particularly because Hall had previously spoken about personal struggles, business setbacks and difficult periods in his life. Others focused on the repeated appearances of his daughter throughout the video, noting how often Hall described fatherhood as the thing that kept him grounded during darker moments.

How Jake Hall Died in Mallorca

Hall died in Santa Margalida, Mallorca, on 6 May 2026, while staying at a rented villa with friends.

According to reports from Spain, the former TV personality had been out socialising earlier in the evening before returning to the property. In the early hours of the morning, he reportedly suffered fatal injuries after smashing into or through a glass door.

Emergency services were called to the villa around 7:30am local time.

Spanish Civil Guard officers are continuing to investigate the incident, but early reports suggest no criminal involvement is suspected. Authorities are reportedly examining whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role, while toxicology and autopsy results are still pending.

Witnesses staying at the villa, including four men and two women, were interviewed by investigators.

Jake Hall's Life After TOWIE

Hall first became known to British audiences after joining The Only Way Is Essex in 2015 during Series 14.

The East London-born reality star quickly became part of several major storylines on the ITV show, particularly involving his relationship with co-star Chloe Lewis. His confident personality, football background and Essex image made him a familiar face during his time on the programme.

Before television, Hall had played semi-professional football for clubs including Boston United and Dagenham & Redbridge. After leaving TOWIE in 2016, he shifted his focus toward fashion and business ventures.

He launched menswear brands including Prévu Studio and later By Jake Hall, building a career as an entrepreneur and creative director. He also pursued music projects in recent years as part of the band Yours.

Jake Hall's Relationship With Daughter River Bella

Much of the public reaction following Hall's death has centred on his close bond with daughter River Bella Hall.

Hall shared River with Misse Beqiri, known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Ladies of London. The pair had a turbulent relationship over the years before eventually separating around 2021, though they continued co-parenting their daughter.

Friends and former colleagues have since recalled how deeply Hall cared about being a father. On social media, he frequently referred to River as his 'world' and often credited her with helping him through personal struggles.

That connection is one reason why his final Instagram video has resonated so strongly online, with many viewers focusing on the affectionate clips of father and daughter together.