Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hounded by rumours that they are unhappy in their marriage and are divorcing. On the contrary, royal author Omid Scobie said that the couple is happy with their life in America with their children.

The biographer addressed speculations about the Sussexes' marriage during a promotional interview about his book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," on the "Something To Talk About" podcast. He denied claims that the couple had been having marital problems and are heading for a divorce.

He said: "I kind of love those stories, because they're so obvious. In terms of like the agenda behind them – I think the one thing that a lot of people wanted to see when Harry and Megan left the UK was that they would trip up and fail, and instead they've done a pretty good job."

Scobie said he has sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who told him that they "continue to be happy and in a good place".

He added: "Trust me, if I'd heard otherwise, I would want to add something in the book, so I could be the journalist who was on top of the story. But I haven't come across anything to suggest otherwise."

In "Endgame," the author cited insiders who said that the couple is "closer than ever" and that "they're genuinely happy".

Scobie likewise rubbished claims that Prince Harry stays at a nearby hotel to escape Meghan Markle. A representative of the couple has also since denied the claims. He said the couple, who lives in a mansion in Montecito, has a "huge guesthouse at the end of their estate".

"I'm sure he'd happily be able to stay in it if that really was the case, so as not to attract attention," he explained.

Scobie likewise shared during a promotional interview for "Endgame" with The Standard that the Sussexes have created "a life of their own" in California and believes them to be happy there so they have no intention to return to the U.K.

He said: "They seem to be quite happy. I think it's clear that they've moved to the US and started a life of their own here that seems to be going well for them."

Scobie added that he cannot imagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the U.K. because they are happy in America. They have left their problems in the U.K. behind and have already moved on from their previous life in the country.