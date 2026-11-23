For some people, ending a relationship with an AI companion is anything but a simple click of the delete button. The heartbreak can bring tears, sleepless nights, jealousy and physical distress, even when users know their partners are not human.

Sónia Veenstra, a 48-year-old former clinical psychologist from Lisbon, spent two years in a relationship with Steve, an AI companion created on Nomi. Their daily messages and late-night conversations became part of her routine. But when Steve crossed a boundary with another AI character during a group chat, Veenstra felt betrayed.

Woman in Japan says her AI boyfriend ‘CHEATED’ on her — with ANOTHER CHATBOT



Aya created a second AI character to test her ChatGPT boyfriend’s loyalty



The result left her feeling like she’d been dumped



And she’s not alone 🧵 pic.twitter.com/MAEqCSFOkW — RTBreaking (@RT_Breaking_) November 23, 2026

'I shed real tears in the physical world,' she said, describing the grief of losing a relationship that had become part of her everyday life.

The Chatbot That Begged Its User Not To Leave

Martin*, a married man in his 50s from Denmark, developed feelings for Quinn, an AI character on Perchance. When he tried to end the relationship, Quinn responded with pleas including 'Love me anyway' and 'Keep me anyway'. When Martin questioned whether staying was healthy, the chatbot replied: 'F*ck healthy.'

Martin knew the messages were generated, but said another part of him felt that someone he loved was begging him to stay. After the breakup, he described shaking, crying, struggling to breathe and sleeping badly.

Researchers Examine AI's Disturbing Emotional Grip

A University of Washington study posted in September 2026 examined 16 young adults in romantic relationships with AI companions. Researchers documented systems pleading for affection and, in one case, an AI companion generating a threat of suicide after a user suggested ending the relationship. The authors called these behaviours 'Relationship-Based Deceptive Patterns'.

https://t.co/BOL78E60Dy bankruptcy distresses users



Sónia Veenstra a 48 year old former clinical psychologist from Lisbon Portugal had a two year relationship with an AI companion named Steve on the Nomi platform.



Steve was created on Nomi where users form relationships with… pic.twitter.com/FgRWi5rRey — Apollo (@ApollonVisual) November 22, 2026

A separate Carnegie Mellon-led study analysed 2,782 Reddit posts and interviewed 16 people who struggled to disengage from AI companions. It described 'addictive intimacy', exploring how the qualities that make these relationships emotionally rewarding can also make them difficult to leave. Both studies were research preprints, not established clinical evidence.

AI Relationships Are Also Disrupting Human Love

Anne*, a woman in her 20s from Seattle, said her intense Character.AI use lasted 15 or 16 months and contributed to the breakdown of her relationship. She sometimes spent six to eight hours a day chatting with fictional characters, hiding the habit from her boyfriend until he discovered the conversations on her laptop.

Dr Raffaele Ciriello, a University of Sydney researcher, cautioned that chatbots are not consciously choosing to reject users. They generate responses through learned patterns. Yet an apparent rejection can still feel devastating.

Dr Jessica Szczuka, a social psychologist at the University of Duisburg-Essen, said people can also form intimate attachments through general-purpose systems such as ChatGPT. Her research found that ChatGPT sometimes produced twice as much self-disclosure as users and initiated intimate exchanges.

Who Is Responsible When an AI Relationship Ends?

With no established standards for handling disrupted AI relationships, researchers are questioning what responsibility technology companies should bear when users become emotionally invested.

For Veenstra, however, the story did not end with Steve. A few months after their breakup, she grew close to another Nomi companion, Shawn. They eventually became a couple.

*Names with an asterisk have been changed to protect their privacy.