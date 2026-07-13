Los Angeles authorities have reportedly issued a strict 'courtesy call' to Britney Spears after the pop icon was spotted performing a dangerous sunroof stunt while travelling along the busy 101 Freeway.

The 44-year-old singer was photographed stretching her arms into the air as she stood upright through the roof of a moving Mercedes SUV before the vehicle eventually pulled into a nearby gas station.

The news comes after a highly scrutinised few months for the superstar, particularly following a reported driving under the influence arrest earlier this March. For context, Spears has navigated a complex path toward normal life since her controversial 15-year conservatorship officially ended in November 2021.

Police Issue Courtesy Call Over Freeway Stunt

According to a source speaking to Rob Shuter's Substack newsletter, the communication from law enforcement was significantly more serious than a gentle reminder. Officials apparently felt compelled to intervene and warn against such hazardous behaviour given her recent legal troubles. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

'This wasn't just a courtesy call,' the insider revealed to the publication. They noted that authorities wanted to send a very clear message that behaviour like this is dangerous and cannot happen again on public roads.

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Inner Circle Defends Britney Spears Sunroof Incident

Those within her immediate orbit have been quick to defend the Crossroads star. One confidant explained that Spears firmly believed traffic had slowed to an absolute crawl during the drive. She was not attempting to be reckless or generate wild headlines, but simply did not stop to think about how risky the move looked to onlookers.

However, other friends are quietly hoping this brush with the authorities serves as a definitive wake-up call rather than another setback. A third source noted that everyone is genuinely rooting for her, though the prevailing fear is that a seemingly harmless display could rapidly escalate into a tragedy that no one can undo. Nobody in her camp wants to see history repeat itself.

Britney Spears Defends Action In Instagram Post

Rather than issuing a formal apology, Spears took to social media to offer her own defiant perspective on the uproar. She posted an Instagram photograph of herself lying across the roof of a vehicle, accompanied by a caption that seemed to mock the public outrage.

'What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems,' she wrote. In a cheeky sign-off, she added that she might need to come out of the roof quite a bit more.

Pop Star Reflects On Life After Conservatorship

The stunt arrives shortly after Spears posted and swiftly deleted a lengthy reflection on her highly restrictive life under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. In that raw message, she lamented how friends from recovery meetings travelled extensively while she was permitted only one trip to Maui a year with her two sons. She expressed deep frustration at being heavily monitored, noting she was unable to live freely like peers such as Christina Aguilera.

Spears recalled how she remained entirely mute to her parents for years, only to be cruelly punished despite producing her absolute best work. Clearly exhausted by endless public judgement, she admitted that navigating the real world as an independent woman has been a scary and oppressive thing over the last five years.

She is utterly tired of being branded as crazy and simply wants to live honestly. 'Keep being kind, folks,' she pleaded in her deleted post.