A viral TikTok has sparked debate after claiming Selena Gomez received special treatment at Taylor Swift's tightly guarded wedding, including reportedly being the only guest allowed to keep her phone during the ceremony despite strict privacy rules.

The claims quickly divided fans and spread across TikTok and other social media platforms. However, they remain unverified, and neither Swift nor Gomez has publicly addressed the rumours.

Reports surrounding the private ceremony said guests were asked to hand over their mobile phones and smartwatches before entering to help keep the celebration private. According to the viral TikTok, Swift allegedly wanted Gomez to capture candid moments that might otherwise have been missed by professional photographers.

TikTok Claims Selena Received Wedding Privileges

According to the creator, Swift trusted Gomez to document personal moments throughout the ceremony because she would know exactly which memories meant the most.

The video also suggested Swift wanted some moments captured by someone who knew her personally rather than relying entirely on official photographers.

It further claimed Swift wanted to review any photos featuring herself before they were shared publicly. None of those claims has been independently verified.

Other Alleged Special Treatment Draws Attention

While stressing that the story was based on rumours, the TikTok creator argued that any special treatment would be understandable, saying: 'My best friend is always going to have special treatment anywhere I go.'

The creator also claimed Swift gave Gomez permission to promote a Rare Beauty lip product while travelling to the wedding after the actress and singer faced criticism online over a social media video recorded during the wedding weekend.

Another claim suggested a separate menu had been prepared to accommodate Gomez's dietary requirements.

The creator argued the reported arrangements reflected the pair's close friendship, saying a best friend would know 'exactly which cute moments' Swift would want to remember.

Taylor and Selena Friendship Fuels Speculation

The rumours gained traction largely because Swift and Gomez have been close friends for more than a decade, regularly supporting one another through career milestones, public appearances and personal achievements.

That long-standing friendship became part of the discussion, with many social media users arguing it made the reported arrangements sound believable, even though none of the claims has been independently confirmed.

Online Reactions Remain Divided

Fans were split in the comments, with many debating whether the reported arrangements simply reflected Swift and Gomez's close friendship.

One commenter wrote: 'Ofc she would. Selena is her oldest and most trusted friend in the industry. That's her ride or die beside Abigail.'

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Another added: 'Taylor letting Selena use her phone at the wedding and giving her an Eras Tour perk is exactly what real best friends do...show up for each other without keeping score.'

A third referenced Swift's song, commenting: 'Clearly people have never heard Dorothea.'

Others focused on the alleged Rare Beauty promotion rather than the reported phone exception. One user wrote: 'Even if she got permission to promote it's just weird. I wouldn't do any business the day of my best friend's wedding.'

Another replied: 'I'd be mad if I was hosting the most talked-about wedding of the decade and my best friend didn't use it to promote her business.'

Some viewers also injected humour into the discussion, with one commenting, 'I'm guessing Blake wasn't there'.

The comments showed how divided fans were, with some saying the claims sounded believable given the pair's friendship, while others dismissed them as little more than social media speculation.

Claims Remain Unverified

Neither Taylor Swiftnor Selena Gomez has publicly addressed the rumours, and there is no independent evidence supporting the claims made in the viral TikTok. For now, the discussion remains driven by social media speculation surrounding one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings.