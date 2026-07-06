Taylor Swift's highly publicised wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce was intended to be one of the entertainment events of the year. Instead, days after the star-studded ceremony concluded, online attention shifted away from celebrity guests and lavish celebrations towards one attendee whose presence has reignited debate about Swift's politics, public image and years-long retreat from political commentary.

Steven J. Demetriou's Attendance Sparked Immediate Backlash

The controversy began after photographs and reports confirmed that Steven J. Demetriou attended Swift and Kelce's wedding ceremony, which reportedly took place at Madison Square Garden in New York and attracted around 1,000 guests.

Demetriou serves as executive chair of Amentum Holdings, whose subsidiary Amentum Services currently holds a federal contract related to operations at Camp East Montana, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in El Paso, Texas. He attended the wedding alongside his wife and his son, Ohio Republican Representative Steven J. Demetriou Jr.

Reports have also noted that Demetriou has a personal connection to the groom's family through his adoptive son, former basketball player Reggie King, who has reportedly been a close friend of Travis Kelce since childhood.

Taylor Swift's Political Silence Became Part Of The Debate

Critics on social media argued that the singer's decision to remain largely silent on controversial political issues in recent years, while maintaining relationships with politically connected figures, reflected a growing disconnect between her public image and her personal choices.

One viral comment drew attention to Swift's previous silence after government agencies used her music in political content, writing: 'What kind of coincidence is that where ICE uses Taylor's music multiple times and she says nothing, and months later, she invites owner of ICE detention centers to her wedding.'

Others suggested that the controversy had prompted some long-time fans to reassess their views of the pop star. One commenter wrote: 'It's rare to see a mature Swiftie. It's good that some are finally realizing how messed up Taylor is. She's a silent MAGA supporter who just got exposed for inviting an ICE contractor.'

Some reactions became even more hyperbolic and inflammatory as the discussion spread across social media platforms. One widely shared post claimed: 'Taylor Swift invited the entire Epstein client list to her wedding,' although there is no evidence supporting that assertion.

Amentum And ICE Contracts

According to publicly available government spending records cited in media reports, Amentum Services holds contracts related to detention, transportation and medical services associated with Camp East Montana, a temporary ICE detention facility in Texas.

Separately, online discussions have highlighted previous legal and regulatory actions involving Amentum and affiliated entities. These matters have included allegations relating to employment disputes, government contracting practices and other legal claims. The existence of lawsuits or allegations does not, by itself, establish liability or wrongdoing.

Some supporters argued that inviting an individual with professional ties to controversial government policies should not automatically be interpreted as an endorsement of those policies. Others maintained that public figures with Swift's influence inevitably face scrutiny over the people they choose to associate with publicly.