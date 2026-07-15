'Love Island' is facing a dramatic late-series shake-up after Ellie Chadwick reportedly quit the villa, with four more Islanders also set to leave in a public-vote dumping days before the final.

Ellie is said to have left the ITV2 dating show on Monday night, with the scenes expected to air in an upcoming episode.

The Scottish real estate manager had repeatedly threatened to quit in recent days after becoming upset over her partner Finley Maddock's connection with bombshell Elicia Bailey.

Recent episodes showed Ellie and Finley appearing to repair their relationship. During the recoupling, Ellie chose Finley again, and the pair were later seen cuddling in bed, suggesting they had found a way back to each other. But because 'Love Island' episodes air behind real time, what viewers saw on screen had reportedly been filmed days before Ellie's actual exit.

Why Her Exit Came as a Shock

According to an insider quoted in reports, the time gap between what viewers are watching and what is happening inside the villa 'really matters' in this case. The source said viewers had already seen Ellie consider leaving, so the news would not feel completely unexpected. However, in real time, her decision was said to be more surprising because she and Finley had already reconnected after the recoupling.

That contrast has left fans trying to work out what may have pushed Ellie to finally leave.

Her journey in the villa has been emotionally intense, with viewers watching her struggle after Finley's head was turned by Elicia. Although the triangle seemed to settle, the pressure may have continued behind the scenes.

Four More Islanders Face Dumping

Ellie's exit is reportedly not the only departure coming.

Four other Islanders are also said to be leaving the villa after the latest public vote, meaning five stars in total are expected to depart in a mass exodus just before the final.

The dumping follows Tuesday night's vote, when viewers were asked to choose their favourite boy and favourite girl. The identities of the four dumped Islanders have not yet been revealed, but the timing has fuelled speculation that Ellie's decision may be linked to the result.

Fans Think Finley Could Be Involved

Some fans believe Ellie may have walked out because Finley was among the Islanders dumped by the public.

ellie quitting is likely due to finley being the boy dumped so she decides to leave with him #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/PADQLFWltR — tiff ☀️ (@womenstitless) July 15, 2026

One X user theorised: 'Ellie quitting is likely due to Finley being the boy dumped so she decides to leave with him.'

That theory quickly spread because Ellie and Finley's connection has been central to her storyline. After everything she had gone through, some viewers felt she may have decided there was little point staying if he had been removed from the villa. Others were less convinced, noting that Finley had appeared to be doing reasonably well in fan polls.

Another theory suggested Ellie may have been placed in a difficult position by the vote, potentially being asked to help decide who should leave. Some fans wondered whether she could have chosen to walk rather than send another Islander home.

The reported exits come at a crucial point in the series, with the final now only days away. At this stage, every dumping matters. Couples are expected to be locking in their connections, preparing for final dates and making their case to viewers.

Instead, the villa appears to be heading into one of its most chaotic final weeks yet.