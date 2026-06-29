Taylor Swift's reported wedding preparations have taken another dramatic turn after fresh claims suggested longtime friend Blake Lively has been left off the guest list, fuelling renewed speculation that one of Hollywood's closest celebrity friendships has yet to recover.

According to the latest report, Lively was not invited to Swift's upcoming wedding celebrations with NFL star Travis Kelce, despite recent reports suggesting the pair were beginning to mend their relationship.

No Invitation Received

Lively's reported absence from Swift's wedding guest list has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the singer's highly anticipated marriage to Kelce.

According to Page Six, Lively has not received an invitation to the wedding despite recent speculation that the longtime friends were beginning to repair their relationship.

'There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship,' one insider told the outlet. 'And Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake.'

Read more 'No Phone Call at All': Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Feud Explodes as Leaked Court Texts Ruin Wedding Reconciliation Hopes 'No Phone Call at All': Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Feud Explodes as Leaked Court Texts Ruin Wedding Reconciliation Hopes

The alleged snub has attracted widespread attention because Swift and Lively have shared a close bond for more than a decade. The pair first connected in 2015 after Lively posted a playful Instagram photo referencing Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video.

Their friendship soon flourished, with the two frequently holidaying together, attending industry events and celebrating personal milestones.

Swift also developed a close relationship with Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family, even referencing their children in songs including 'Gorgeous' and 'Betty'.

Legal Dispute Reportedly Drove the Pair Apart

Questions surrounding Swift and Lively's friendship first emerged after the singer's name became entangled in the legal dispute between Lively and It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Although Swift was never a party to the lawsuit, she was referenced in court filings, unexpectedly placing her at the centre of the highly publicised case.

Sources said the controversy took a toll on the friendship. One insider claimed the pop star 'needs space' from Lively following the legal drama, adding that she is 'taking a break from their friendship right now. Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.'

'Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal. She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn't appreciate being thrown into this at all,' the source added.

Earlier this year, reports suggested the two stars were on the path to reconciliation. It was understood that Swift had become more open to speaking with Lively as the legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us began winding down, while the actress remained hopeful they could rebuild their friendship.

One insider claimed that 'everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend' the wedding, while another suggested Lively was 'slowly getting back into the fold'.

However, the latest development surrounding the guest list appears to tell a different story. Neither Swift, Lively nor their representatives have publicly commented on the claims, leaving the current status of their relationship unconfirmed.

Wedding Preparations Continue

While Swift and Kelce have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, anticipation continues to build around what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

As reported by The Sun, the couple is expected to marry in New York City in early July, although neither has officially confirmed the date, venue or guest list. The outlet also reported that several of Swift's closest friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran, are expected to attend alongside Kelce's family, teammates and other celebrity guests.

Against that backdrop, Lively's apparent absence has drawn even greater attention. Once considered one of Swift's closest confidantes, the actress's reported omission from the guest list has reignited speculation over whether their friendship has fully recovered following last year's legal controversy.