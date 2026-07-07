Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding reportedly hit an awkward snag when guests were left queuing for buffet food and searching for seats at the packed reception.

Read more List of Celebrities Spotted in New York Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumoured Wedding List of Celebrities Spotted in New York Ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumoured Wedding

The celebration was expected to be one of the most extravagant celebrity weddings in recent memory, with more than 1,000 guests reportedly attending the New York ceremony.

The guest list included major names from music, film, television and sport, with Steven Spielberg, Emma Bunton, Eric Stonestreet, Tom Brady, Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and many others said to have been present. But according to guests who later spoke anonymously to the press, the reception was not as seamless as the A-list setting suggested.

An insider said the party was 'a bit of a s*** show,' claiming there was no formal sit-down dinner and that attendees instead had to line up at several buffet-style food stations.

Long Queues and Limited Seats

Despite Madison Square Garden's huge capacity, insiders claimed the area reserved for the wedding reception did not have enough seating for everyone. Guests reportedly collected food from staffed stations before trying to find somewhere to sit. Some were said to have eaten standing up after failing to secure a place.

Another alleged guest described the decision to serve buffet food at 'the wedding of the year' as 'tacky.'

'I couldn't believe that there was a buffet,' the guest said, adding that the arrangement created long waits for both food and drinks.

A separate source claimed there were 'chaotic scenes' around the food carts as famous guests queued alongside everyone else.

Guests 'Felt Like Taylor's Audience'

The scale of the wedding also reportedly created tension away from the buffet. According to reports, some attendees felt the event had the atmosphere of a stadium production rather than an intimate wedding.

'People kind of felt like they existed to be Taylor's audience on the day,' one source claimed.

There are also reports claiming that guests were allegedly ranked by importance, with arrival times staggered depending on how close they were to the bride and groom.

Food Was Plentiful Despite Complaints

While the service reportedly caused frustration, sources insisted guests were not left hungry. The menu reportedly included pasta, sushi, chicken, salads, filet mignon and a mixture of Chinese, Italian and American dishes.

Each food station was reportedly staffed, with employees serving meals directly onto guests' plates. Dessert was said to be even more elaborate, with a huge table featuring around 30 cakes. Each cake reportedly came topped with a unique 3D figure of Swift and Kelce.

Emotional Vows Still Stole the Show

The buffet complaints come after other details from the ceremony began leaking out.

Swift and Kelce reportedly exchanged handwritten vows that lasted around 20 minutes each, with guests given embroidered handkerchiefs in case they became emotional.

Swift is said to have sung part of her vows, while Kelce was reportedly moved during the ceremony.

Adam Sandler allegedly officiated the wedding, mixing heartfelt moments with humour and even performing an original song about the newlyweds.

For all the reported chaos, the wedding still delivered the kind of spectacle fans expected. But for some guests, even a room full of celebrities, couture and cake could not hide the inconvenience of waiting in line for dinner.