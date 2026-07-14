Long-time couple Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are ending their marriage after 18 years together, bringing an end to one of comedy's most recognisable partnerships. According to reports, the comedians and podcast hosts recently separated in what sources described as a completely amicable split.

While the couple is taking different paths in their personal lives, they are expected to continue working together on their long-running podcast and remain committed to raising their two children. The development has answered recent fan speculation while raising fresh interest in the future of both their family and their comedy empire.

Why Are Segura and Pazsitzky Having a Divorce?

The Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky divorce comes after nearly two decades of marriage and years of building a successful entertainment business together.

According to TMZ, sources familiar with the situation said the pair separated within the last couple of months. The split was described as amicable, with both continuing to prioritise their family despite ending their marriage.

The sources also said the couple had 'a special and productive relationship,' pointing to their success in creating one of the comedy industry's leading podcast networks while raising their two sons. They reportedly are 'taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.'

No specific reason for the separation has been made public, and representatives for Segura and Pazsitzky had not commented at the time of reporting.

'Your Mom's House' Fans Noticed Recent Changes

Read more Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Divorce Imminent? Pals Say Couple May Split as 'Long-Term Damage' Ruins Marriage Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Divorce Imminent? Pals Say Couple May Split as 'Long-Term Damage' Ruins Marriage

Long-time listeners of Your Mom's House had already begun questioning why the pair had not been appearing together in recent episodes.

The podcast, which the couple co-hosted and helped grow into one of the most popular comedy shows online, has entered its 16th year. According to reports, although Segura and Pazsitzky have not filmed together in recent months, they will continue hosting the show despite their separation.

The couple also co-founded YMH Studios, a podcast network that has expanded beyond Your Mom's House to include several comedy programmes. Their decision to continue working together suggests that their professional partnership will remain intact even as their personal relationship changes.

The revelation also explains why some fans had suspected something had shifted behind the scenes before news of the separation emerged.

Segura and Pazsitzky Focused on Their Careers

Both comedians continue to enjoy successful careers outside their shared podcast projects.

Tom Segura recently received an Emmy nomination for Season 2 of Bad Thoughts in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category, adding another milestone to his stand-up and television career.

Meanwhile, Christina Pazsitzky has released two Netflix comedy specials and has also expanded into business with the launch of Christina P. Cosmetics.

Their continued professional success comes as the pair navigate life following their separation, with no indication that their business ventures or creative collaborations will end.

A Family-First Approach

Segura and Pazsitzky married in 2008 and share two sons, Ellis, who was born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.

According to the report, both remain devoted to their children as they move forward separately. While the Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky divorce marks the end of their marriage, the comedians are expected to continue working together through Your Mom's House and YMH Studios, preserving the professional partnership they spent years building alongside their family life.