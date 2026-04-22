'Furious' Sarah Ferguson is said to be plotting a multimillion-dollar tell-all interview from Austria that could drag Prince Andrew and the wider royal family back into the Epstein scandal spotlight, according to claims from friends speaking to Woman's Day.

Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has largely disappeared from public view in recent months after the release of the Epstein court files reignited scrutiny of her past financial and social links to the disgraced financier. She has long insisted she knew nothing of any criminal behaviour, but insiders now suggest the 64-year-old feels politically expendable, financially cornered and newly determined to defend herself.

Sarah Ferguson seen for first time since Epstein scandal pic.twitter.com/2wBySzq1wE — The Sun (@TheSun) April 16, 2026

The Threat of a $2.4m Tell‑All

Ferguson, who has reportedly been holed up in Austria for seven months, emerged from what one source described as a period of 'shock' following the publication of the Epstein documents. Those close to her claim her mood has hardened into anger.

'Sarah's come out of shock and is now furious at what's happened to her life,' an insider told Woman's Day. 'She wants to sit down and tell her side of her association with Epstein – and what she knew in hindsight about Andrew's association. And she's got a LOT to tell.'

Television executives in the US and UK are already circling, the magazine reports, with at least one American offer said to be worth around AU$2.45 million, roughly £1.3 million. Any interview would centre on her dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and, more explosively, what she may know about Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement.

Read more Why Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly 'Dreading' A Return To UK After £2,000-A-Night Epstein Hiding Spot Exposed Why Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly 'Dreading' A Return To UK After £2,000-A-Night Epstein Hiding Spot Exposed

None of these potential deals has been confirmed publicly, and no broadcaster has gone on record. For now, all talk of firm offers and detailed negotiations remains based on unnamed insiders and should be treated with caution.

Even so, the idea of Ferguson breaking ranks in a paid sit-down has already set off alarm bells in royal circles, according to those quoted. One source claims she has kept documents and 'memorabilia' related to her past life with Andrew and their social circle.

'She and Andrew had an open arrangement, so if she goes down, they all go down,' the insider alleged, adding that Ferguson 'has been diligent about holding on to evidence.' If that is true, and no proof has yet been produced, it would potentially give her considerable leverage over a family still reeling from Andrew's disastrous 2019 BBC interview.

Money appears to be a major driver. 'Sarah needs the money. She's absolutely in fiscal dire straits and it's extraordinary she's been cast aside like this,' the source claimed. 'She's got zero to lose and a lot to gain and, most important of all, this gives her some leverage. What do Andrew and Charles think she's going to do?'

Clearing Her Name and Sarah Ferguson's 'Receipts'

Ferguson has repeatedly cast herself as a collateral victim of the Epstein fallout, apologising for accepting money from Epstein while insisting she had no knowledge of his offending. She has described herself as a 'victim' of the wider scandal, and insiders insist she believes she can prove it.

'She wants to clear her name and is convinced she's got the receipts,' a close friend told the magazine, using the contemporary slang for documented proof. The friend claimed Ferguson was told at the time that Epstein was being 'set up,' something they suggested was not unusual 'at that level of fame and money.'

There is, again, no independent verification of what those alleged 'receipts' might be or whether they would materially change the public picture of her connection to Epstein. Until such material is produced and scrutinised, the claims remain untested.

What is clearer is that Ferguson resents being, in her view, lumped in with a convicted sex offender. 'To be tarred with the same brush as an actual paedophile is not something she can let slip by,' the friend said.

Oprah, Palace Nerves and a 'Thorn in the Crown'

In case it has been missed, any royal tell-all in recent years inevitably brings to mind Oprah Winfrey. The US host's 2021 special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was broadcast globally and left American networks wary of another high-profile royal confessional.

According to Woman's Day, 'Oprah's already said no, obviously burnt from Harry and Meghan.' That refusal has not been confirmed by Winfrey or her team and should be treated as unverified. Still, producers are said to be weighing whether Ferguson could offer credible information about Andrew's 'bad behaviour,' with the commercial appeal potentially outweighing the risks.

'There's a lot of interest in what she's got to say, but, as Oprah learnt the hard way, no one wants to burn the palace for the sake of another cringe-fest interview like Andrew's,' one insider cautioned, referring to the prince's infamous Newsnight appearance. They added that Ferguson is 'desperate enough to agree to spilling all kinds of tea that will only make the situation for the Royals even worse than they already are.'

INSTANT REGRET: Watch ABC host Sarah Ferguson instantly regret implying Australia should abandon fossil fuel discovery. “I want to move on!” pic.twitter.com/hXMS5kYVQN — Sandy Yang 🖤❤️💛💧6x💉🦕 🏳️‍🌈🇹🇼🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️😷 (@SandyXiaotong) April 15, 2026

What may concern the palace more than the money or the format is a reported shift in Ferguson's attitude towards the monarchy itself. After decades of attempting to regain royal favour, she is now said to feel that door has closed.

'Sarah's not normally a vengeful kind of person, but she is disgusted at how Charles is treating her and her daughters [Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice],' the report claimed. 'She realises now she was never going to be fully accepted – so she might as well take up her rightful honorary place as a thorn in Charles' and William's sides.'

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the latest speculation about Ferguson, and neither she nor Prince Andrew has made any public statement addressing the reported interview offers or alleged evidence. With no confirmed deal and no broadcast date, everything remains in the realm of rumour, albeit rumour that many in the royal family can likely hear loud and clear.