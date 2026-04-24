'Running Out of Time': Why Victoria Beckham is Allegedly Offering to Meet Brooklyn in the Presence of Lawyers
Tagline: A global brand family faces its most intimate crisis as Victoria Beckham weighs lawyers, mediators and pride against the fear of never holding her first grandchild.
Victoria Beckham is said to be so worried about her fractured relationship with son Brooklyn that she has offered to meet him only in the presence of lawyers, as she and husband David scramble to repair the rift before the couple start a family of their own in the US.
According to The National Enquirer, both parents fear they could be cut out of their future grandchildren's lives if they fail to reach some kind of truce with Brooklyn and his wife of four years, actress Nicola Peltz.
The news came after a long and increasingly public estrangement that has shadowed the Beckham brand since before Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 wedding. What began as background murmurings of tension hardened into a full‑blown family rupture when Brooklyn, now 27, used Instagram to accuse his parents of staging 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships' and of planting 'countless lies' in the press to protect their own reputations.
He went further, alleging they had tried to 'ruin' his marriage and declaring he had 'no desire to reconcile', insisting any future communication would go through lawyers.
For a family that has traded for decades on a carefully curated image of unity and aspirational domesticity, the accusations landed like a small explosion. Friends of Victoria Beckham admit privately that she was devastated by the posts, not just because of the damage to the family's public image, but because they appeared to confirm what she had most feared: that her eldest child no longer trusted her on or off camera.
The stakes, insiders say, have now risen again. Both Brooklyn and 31‑year‑old Nicola have spoken openly about wanting a large family. In 2022, Nicola said in an interview: 'We definitely want a big family [and] we want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream.' Brooklyn, in his usual laddish shorthand, has joked he wants a 'soccer team' of children. Friends of the couple say they are believed to be actively trying to conceive.
That, according to one source, has triggered a fresh sense of urgency in Victoria Beckham. 'Victoria would love to be a grandmother one day, and it's beyond painful that Brooklyn could exclude her from that,' the insider said. 'David is tormented by it too. They want this estrangement with Brooklyn to end, but the fear is they are running out of time.'
Victoria Beckham Turns To Lawyers And Mediators
For context, the offer to meet 'in the presence of lawyers' is not, those close to the situation insist, a threat. If anything, it is framed as an attempt to meet Brooklyn on the ground he himself chose when he announced he would only deal with his parents through legal representatives.
According to one mole, Victoria and David have told intermediaries they are willing to sit down with Brooklyn and Nicola with lawyers present, or with a therapist, a professional mediator, or members of Nicola's own family in the room — 'whatever it takes,' in the source's words, to start unpicking the grievances on both sides.
None of the principals has commented publicly on these latest efforts. The Beckhams, who have usually acknowledged family stories with at least a strategically timed photograph, have remained markedly restrained. Brooklyn and Nicola, who have rarely shied away from sharing their lives online, have also stayed silent on the specifics of the dispute.
Without fresh on‑the‑record statements, much of what is circulating remains unattributed and unconfirmed, and should be treated with a degree of caution.
'Posh And Becks Don't Want To Be Shut Out'
What is clear is the emotional pressure running beneath the polished surface. Friends insist that, for all the frostiness, Victoria Beckham continues to see Brooklyn as 'still their baby.' Another insider put it bluntly: 'It will break Victoria's heart if she hears about her first grandchild from the press and not Brooklyn.'
There are, however, faint signs that not everyone in their orbit is prepared to let that happen. Other sources claim that some of Brooklyn's most high‑profile godparents, including Elton John, David Furnish, and Elizabeth Hurley, have been quietly working behind the scenes to coax both sides towards some kind of peace agreement.
None of them has confirmed this publicly, but it would fit a well‑established pattern of older, showbusiness friends stepping in when the Beckhams' private lives spill too far into the public square.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- Recommended For You