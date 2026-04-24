Victoria Beckham is said to be so worried about her fractured relationship with son Brooklyn that she has offered to meet him only in the presence of lawyers, as she and husband David scramble to repair the rift before the couple start a family of their own in the US.

According to The National Enquirer, both parents fear they could be cut out of their future grandchildren's lives if they fail to reach some kind of truce with Brooklyn and his wife of four years, actress Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham speaks out on her son Brooklyn's estrangement from the family and says negative press has not impacted her business.



“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in… pic.twitter.com/XSd6bsb4Og — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2026

The news came after a long and increasingly public estrangement that has shadowed the Beckham brand since before Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 wedding. What began as background murmurings of tension hardened into a full‑blown family rupture when Brooklyn, now 27, used Instagram to accuse his parents of staging 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships' and of planting 'countless lies' in the press to protect their own reputations.

He went further, alleging they had tried to 'ruin' his marriage and declaring he had 'no desire to reconcile', insisting any future communication would go through lawyers.

https://t.co/cTw0B1wiqy Victoria Beckham has spoken out after son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's allegations.



After Brooklyn publicly accused his parents of trying to "ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, the Spice Girls alum briefly addressed the 26-year-old's… pic.twitter.com/6tOY4dCmDf — E! News (@enews) April 16, 2026

For a family that has traded for decades on a carefully curated image of unity and aspirational domesticity, the accusations landed like a small explosion. Friends of Victoria Beckham admit privately that she was devastated by the posts, not just because of the damage to the family's public image, but because they appeared to confirm what she had most feared: that her eldest child no longer trusted her on or off camera.

The stakes, insiders say, have now risen again. Both Brooklyn and 31‑year‑old Nicola have spoken openly about wanting a large family. In 2022, Nicola said in an interview: 'We definitely want a big family [and] we want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream.' Brooklyn, in his usual laddish shorthand, has joked he wants a 'soccer team' of children. Friends of the couple say they are believed to be actively trying to conceive.

Nicola Peltz Beckham described husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s close-knit relationship with her parents and siblings amid the couple’s ongoing estrangement from David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.n https://t.co/cTt26J8IjU pic.twitter.com/H2S7zWs8fe — E! News (@enews) March 23, 2026

That, according to one source, has triggered a fresh sense of urgency in Victoria Beckham. 'Victoria would love to be a grandmother one day, and it's beyond painful that Brooklyn could exclude her from that,' the insider said. 'David is tormented by it too. They want this estrangement with Brooklyn to end, but the fear is they are running out of time.'

Read more Victoria Beckham Faces 'Inner Conflict' Over Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Claims Victoria Beckham Faces 'Inner Conflict' Over Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Claims

Victoria Beckham Turns To Lawyers And Mediators

For context, the offer to meet 'in the presence of lawyers' is not, those close to the situation insist, a threat. If anything, it is framed as an attempt to meet Brooklyn on the ground he himself chose when he announced he would only deal with his parents through legal representatives.

According to one mole, Victoria and David have told intermediaries they are willing to sit down with Brooklyn and Nicola with lawyers present, or with a therapist, a professional mediator, or members of Nicola's own family in the room — 'whatever it takes,' in the source's words, to start unpicking the grievances on both sides.

Six years after Hana Cross and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham broke up, the model detailed her dynamic with his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during their nine-month romance. https://t.co/O213rm1bnF pic.twitter.com/koW2lkJXfE — E! News (@enews) April 14, 2026

None of the principals has commented publicly on these latest efforts. The Beckhams, who have usually acknowledged family stories with at least a strategically timed photograph, have remained markedly restrained. Brooklyn and Nicola, who have rarely shied away from sharing their lives online, have also stayed silent on the specifics of the dispute.

Without fresh on‑the‑record statements, much of what is circulating remains unattributed and unconfirmed, and should be treated with a degree of caution.

'Posh And Becks Don't Want To Be Shut Out'

What is clear is the emotional pressure running beneath the polished surface. Friends insist that, for all the frostiness, Victoria Beckham continues to see Brooklyn as 'still their baby.' Another insider put it bluntly: 'It will break Victoria's heart if she hears about her first grandchild from the press and not Brooklyn.'

There are, however, faint signs that not everyone in their orbit is prepared to let that happen. Other sources claim that some of Brooklyn's most high‑profile godparents, including Elton John, David Furnish, and Elizabeth Hurley, have been quietly working behind the scenes to coax both sides towards some kind of peace agreement.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola are literally Harry and Meghan 2.0.



Remember when, just hours after Victoria Beckham was honoured at Paris Fashion Week, Brooklyn Beckham shared a romantic video with his wife Nicola Peltz?



Do they also have the same PR as Harry and Meghan? Because… pic.twitter.com/XELgb1Zqkj — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) March 13, 2026

None of them has confirmed this publicly, but it would fit a well‑established pattern of older, showbusiness friends stepping in when the Beckhams' private lives spill too far into the public square.