Patrick Murray, the actor immortalised as Mickey Pearce in the BBC classic Only Fools and Horses, has died at the age of 68 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed by the Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society, which paid tribute to Murray's humour and devotion to fans, calling him a cherished figure who brought 'joy to many'.

Sitcom Star Who Became a Household Name

Murray's portrayal of Mickey Pearce—the brash, self-assured wheeler-dealer—became a fan favourite across the show's 20-episode run between 1983 and 2003. His character often clashed with Rodney Trotter, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, and was known for his exaggerated tales of business success and romantic conquests.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief, with one tribute reading: 'Rest peacefully, Patrick. Mickey Pearce was a legendary character in Fools. Thank you for the laughs, you're going to be missed.'

Another wrote: 'Patrick used to be a cabby in Blackheath in the 90s and often I would get him to drive me home after a late night out at the pub... he would do this in between his bouts of acting.... This is very sad news.'

A Career Beyond Peckham

Born in Greenwich, London, in December 1956, Murray's acting career began in the 1970s. He appeared in gritty dramas such as Scum (1977) and Quadrophenia (1979), starring alongside Ray Winstone and Phil Daniels. His film credits also include Curse of the Pink Panther (1983) and The Firm (1989), starring Gary Oldman.

Despite his success on screen, Murray stepped away from acting in the early 2000s and later worked as a taxi driver. He also briefly ran a pub and lived in Thailand for a decade, marrying his wife, Anong, in 2016 and welcoming their daughter, Josie, soon after.

In a 2018 appearance on Loose Women, Murray spoke candidly about the challenges of being separated from his family due to visa issues. 'I only saw my baby on the phone for two years, I was a Skype dad,' he said, revealing he had returned to driving an executive car to make ends meet.

A Brave Battle with Cancer

Murray was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. After undergoing chemotherapy and surgery to remove a tumour, he announced in 2022 that he had been given the all-clear.

However, in April 2023, he revealed that the cancer had returned and spread to his pelvis and legs. 'Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guy's, and King's College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned,' he wrote on X.

He remained optimistic, crediting advances in cancer medicine and the support of his wife. 'I had radiology treatment last week, and my oncologist is fairly confident this will stop the leg pain, and I will be up and about again,' he added.

'The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence.'

Legacy of Laughter

Murray's death marks another loss for the Only Fools and Horses family, joining the ranks of beloved cast members such as Lennard Pearce (Grandad), Buster Merryfield (Uncle Albert), and Roger Lloyd-Pack (Trigger). His character, Mickey Pearce, remains etched in British television history—a symbol of cheeky charm and impeccable comic timing.

His contribution to British comedy continues to resonate with fans across generations. As tributes continue to pour in, one thing is clear: Patrick Murray brought joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments to millions of people. His legacy will live on in the hearts of fans and in the timeless episodes of Only Fools and Horses.