Kim Kardashian has once again found herself at the centre of public scrutiny, this time over her brain health.

In the latest season of The Kardashians, the media personality revealed she had a small brain aneurysm for years and recently underwent a brain scan that showed 'low activity' in certain regions, a finding that has sparked a wave of social media commentary.

The timing is especially awkward given her earlier admission of relying on AI chatbot ChatGPT for law school tests and blaming it for her failure to pass the California bar exam.

Aneurysm Discovery and Brain Scan Reveal

In a recent episode of the reality TV series, Kardashian shared that doctors had discovered a minor brain aneurysm, a bulge in a blood vessel that can be dangerous if it ruptures, and said it had been present for several years. She suggested stress may have contributed to its development, pointing to the demands of her high-pressure lifestyle.

Following the discovery, she underwent a brain scan conducted by Dr Daniel Amen. He highlighted areas of low activity, particularly in the frontal lobes, which are associated with stress management and executive functioning. Dr Amen told her, 'The front part of your brain is less active than it should be.'

Kardashian appeared stunned by the assessment, reacting with disbelief. 'That just can't be... not accepting,' she said. However, she also showed determination to act, adding: 'I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s--- to do this summer.'

Although the aneurysm and the low brain activity were revealed during the same season, Kardashian did not directly link the two. Instead, doctors pointed to chronic stress as the most likely reason for the reduced brain activity, suggesting the pressures of bar exam preparation, running her business ventures and balancing family life may be contributing factors.

DOCTOR TELLS KIM KARDASHIAN SHE HAS LOW BRAIN ACTIVITY



KIM: "THAT CAN'T BE..."



Kim Kardashian got a brain scan while studying for the bar exam and received some brutally honest feedback from her doctor about suspicious "holes" showing reduced activity in her frontal lobes.

ChatGPT Law Exam Controversy

The scan followed Kardashian's public comments about her law exam struggles. During a Vanity Fair Lie Detector interview, she admitted relying heavily on ChatGPT while studying for tests taken through internship and correspondence programmes, as well as during preparations for the notoriously difficult California bar exam. She ultimately failed to pass.

Kardashian stated that the AI often gave inaccurate information and contributed to her exam setbacks. '[They're] always wrong... It has made me fail tests,' she said, referring to the chatbot as a 'frenemy.'

Internet Reacts with Sarcasm

Reaction online was immediate and often biting. On Reddit and other forums, comments ranged from sarcastic criticism to outright mockery. One user wrote: 'I feel like she's hamming up her dumbness for these headlines.'

Another branded it a 'self-burn', suggesting that sharing the scan results was a deliberate attempt to generate attention.

Jokes also extended to her wealth supposedly substituting for ability, suggestions that the disclosure was purely for publicity, and scepticism toward celebrity doctors. Many viewers dismissed the revelations not as genuine health concerns but as another episode of what they see as publicity-driven storytelling.

The Risk of Oversharing

Beyond the mockery, the medical implications are more serious. According to the scan report, while Kardashian showed signs of low brain activity, the doctor stated she is 'not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed', and does not appear to be at risk for Alzheimer's disease. Nevertheless, the 'holes' seen on the scan, whether interpreted through mainstream medical analysis or the more controversial lens of celebrity health diagnostics, have intensified scrutiny of both her legal ambitions and public persona.

Critics also argue that airing such sensitive health details may have been unwise. In the social media arena, openness can quickly become ammunition for ridicule and scepticism rather than sympathy.