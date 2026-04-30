A growing storm of internal leaks, official contradictions, and political outrage has thrown a deadly federal shooting back into the spotlight, with senior officials now claiming that FBI delays have effectively paralysed ICE's ability to investigate one of its own agents.

According to senior Department of Homeland Security officials speaking off the record, the FBI's investigation into the shooting has stalled to such an extent that ICE cannot carry out its own internal review. The officials claim this directly contradicts statements previously given by the Department of Justice, which insisted ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility was conducting a parallel internal investigation.

Leaks Expose Stalled FBI Probe

Instead, the leaked accounts suggest ICE's Internal Affairs Division has been effectively frozen, waiting for the FBI to conclude its probe before taking any disciplinary action. This delay has created a situation where no internal determination has been made about whether the officer involved should be suspended or removed from duty.

The contradictions have fuelled accusations of mismanagement at the highest levels, with critics arguing that the lack of coordination between agencies is undermining public trust.

Agent Still on Active Duty Raises Alarm

At the heart of public concern is the fact that the ICE officer involved, identified as Jonathan Ross, remains on active duty. Reports indicate he was initially placed on administrative leave for only three days before being reassigned out of state. He is now reportedly performing administrative and investigative duties while the official probe remains unresolved.

Video footage of the shooting has circulated widely, with a majority of viewers reportedly believing excessive force was used. Despite this, no final disciplinary action has been taken.

The situation has intensified scrutiny of federal procedures, particularly the reliance on a completed FBI investigation before internal disciplinary processes can proceed. Critics argue this creates dangerous gaps in accountability, allowing officers to remain in service even while serious allegations remain unresolved.

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An FBI agent, Tracy Mergen, reportedly resigned after being asked to open a civil rights investigation into the victim rather than the officer involved. Her resignation was followed by at least six Department of Justice officials stepping down in protest.

These departures have added weight to claims that internal disagreements over the direction of the investigation are more serious than previously acknowledged. Some officials argue the case is being improperly delayed, while others insist standard procedures must be followed before any conclusions are drawn.

The political dimension has also grown, with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar stating publicly that it is 'really heartbreaking that we cannot get accountability and justice for the murder of Renee Good,' reflecting broader frustration among Minnesota officials.

Political Fallout

The state of Minnesota has now escalated the matter by suing the Department of Justice and FBI, demanding access to evidence gathered so far. State officials say they are also investigating multiple ICE-related shootings and need federal cooperation to proceed effectively.

Legal experts note that while federal civil rights charges are distinct from murder charges, they are commonly used in cases involving alleged excessive force by officers. The distinction hinges on constitutional due process violations rather than traditional homicide statutes.

Critics argue that delays in the federal probe are obstructing potential state-level proceedings. Comparisons have been drawn to the George Floyd case, where both state and federal actions moved forward more decisively following public outcry.