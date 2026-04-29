President Donald Trump hosted the crew of the Artemis II lunar mission at the White House on Wednesday for an official briefing, but the spotlight quickly shifted from their achievements to his own self-assessed readiness for space travel. What began as a ceremony to celebrate the astronauts' historic journey soon turned into a showcase for the president's trademark bravado about his health and capabilities.

While meeting in the Oval Office, Trump insisted he was in good enough shape to make the trip himself. He even joked around with the new NASA administrator about what it would take to send a president into space.

Why Trump's Astronaut Boast Stole The Show

Wednesday's main event was actually set up to honour the astronauts who successfully completed their historic moon flyby earlier this month. The crew features Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. They are tasked with completing a complex trajectory around the Moon.

However, the commander-in-chief could not resist inserting himself into the narrative of modern space travel. He expressed profound admiration for the team before assessing his own suitability.

Trump did not hold back when praising the physical and mental stamina required for extraterrestrial missions.

'We're very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage, unbelievable. A lot of other things too, by the way.'

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How the Intense Physical Demands of Space Travel Compare

Astronaut training involves gruelling physical examinations and intense simulator work. Unlike the fictional spacefarers seen in films such as The Martian or Interstellar, real astronauts spend years conditioning their bodies for zero gravity. Trump suggested his personal health would easily meet these criteria.

'To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good. So I would've had no trouble making it' as an astronaut, Trump said. 'I'm physically very, very good.'

Pitching a Hypothetical Presidential Launch to NASA Leadership

The conversation took a more speculative turn as Trump addressed the space agency's leadership directly. He wondered about the logistical and legal barriers to sending a sitting president into orbit.

'Maybe a little bit of a problem, I'm not sure. We'll have to try it sometime. Is a president allowed to go up in one of these missions?' Trump asked NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

Isaacman leaned into the casual tone of the inquiry. 'We can get working on that, Mr. President,' Isaacman responded.

Trump immediately sought reassurance about the feasibility of the idea. 'We'd have no problem, right?' Trump said.

Keeping the mood diplomatic, the agency chief offered a brief assurance. 'We'll launch more rockets,' Isaacman replied.

President Trump says you have to be very smart and physically in shape to be an astronaut.



“I would've had no trouble making it, I'm physically very good.” pic.twitter.com/mSNLomsN8C — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

Why Funding the Enormous Artemis Lunar Programme Remains Crucial

While the banter dominated headlines, the reality of returning humans to the Moon remains a massive fiscal undertaking. The government has poured substantial resources into developing the necessary technology. Historic audits highlight that the initiative carries an enormous financial burden.

Despite facing previous delays, reports show the project has required continuous, massive investments to cross the finish line. The overarching lunar programme has required continuous investment, with early government watchdogs previously projecting the project would cost upwards of £77 billion ($93 billion) by 2025. Developing the Space Launch System and Orion capsule consumes most of this budget.

Public interest continues to grow following the mission's triumphant return to Earth. The administration continues to boast confidently about America's dominance in modern space exploration. Officials maintain that securing this technological edge justifies the heavy expenditure.