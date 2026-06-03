Four people familiar with the situation reveal that the Trump administration has brought a convicted 6 January rioter—who subsequently expressed remorse for participating in the US Capitol insurrection— into a Pentagon office handling highly classified military operations.

The Pentagon Appointment

Internal staff are deeply alarmed by the decision to place Elias Irizarry into the Department of Defense's Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict bureau. Sources stated that employees are openly questioning how a person convicted of attacking American democracy can be trusted with top-tier government secrets, though all spoke anonymously out of fear for their jobs. He was just 19 during the 2021 insurrection.

Elias Irizarry, a graduate of The Citadel Military College and one of the youngest January 6 defendants, reportedly serves as a political appointee under Assistant Secretary Derrick Anderson in the Department of War’s Office of Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict.… pic.twitter.com/X3fwmk14Ja — AF Post (@AFpost) June 3, 2026

Working inside a small team of about 40 people, Irizarry is now part of the irregular warfare and counter-terrorism branch. According to sources close to the matter, this specific unit is responsible for critical security files including hostage rescues, personnel recovery, and protecting embassies.

According to two insiders cited by The Washington Post, the unit performs some of the Pentagon's most highly sensitive work. Consequently, anyone assigned to these posts must successfully hold a top-secret security clearance.

The Backlash to Irizarry's Hiring

'In the case of rescue/extraction missions, it can place our special operators in some of the most complex and dangerous environments we ask of them,' said one person familiar with Irizarry's hiring. 'To put someone so junior and new to DOD, and with such a checkered background, into such a sensitive portfolio raises serious questions for leadership.'

The acting Pentagon press secretary, Joel Valdez, defended the move in an official statement, declaring that Irizarry is 'a qualified, patriotic young professional, and we are proud to have him as a political appointee' at the Department of Defence. However, it remains a mystery exactly who within the Trump administration selected him for the role.

Irizarry's Background and Capitol Conviction

Legal documents reveal that when the Capitol was stormed, Irizarry was a first-year student at The Citadel, a public military academy based in South Carolina, while also participating as a cadet within the Civil Air Patrol.

Irizarry made his way to Washington with two other individuals, ultimately joining the mass of Donald Trump supporters who overwhelmed police cordons to infiltrate the building just as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. According to legal briefs, he gained entry through a broken window while armed with a metal pole, but he did not use it to hit anyone.

The Pentagon just hired Elias Irizarry — who was convicted for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and sentenced to 14 days in jail.



Congratulations Elias! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2lt5jyYniT — The AI Robot Guy on X (@Housebots) June 2, 2026

Following a guilty plea to a misdemeanour charge of entering and remaining on restricted government property, Irizarry received a two-week jail sentence, according to legal records.

According to those legal records, Irizarry had attended Trump's speech at the Ellipse before winding up at the Capitol entirely by chance, moving quickly afterwards to distance himself from the day's events.

However, the presiding judge pointed out that Irizarry failed to intervene at pivotal moments during the unrest, notably standing by when one of his travel partners, Grayson Sherrill, used a rod to hit a police officer. Sherrill received a seven-month prison sentence in 2023 following a guilty plea for assaulting federal agents.

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Remorse and Pardon

Irizarry offered an apology to the widows of multiple law enforcement officers who passed away, noting that they 'had to bury their partners because of that horrible day.' During his 2023 sentencing, he expressed deep remorse, stating: 'I am ashamed because I will always be a part of this disgrace.'

He continued, 'January 6th represented something truly horrible; it was the largest attack on our democracy since the Civil War.'

Legal documents show that Irizarry, who was one of the youngest individuals charged over the incident, only travelled to Washington to see his friend and third companion, Elliot Bishai, before Bishai entered the armed forces. Bishai subsequently admitted guilt to the identical misdemeanour count, a decision that cost him his commission with the Army Warrant Officer Flight Program, according to a 2023 legal brief.

In a sweeping move, Trump issued pardons to over 1,500 individuals facing Justice Department charges related to the breach, even commuting sentences for the ringleaders convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States. Government lawyers began the work of wiping those criminal records clear last year, with the entire process expected to wrap up within weeks. This wave of executive clemency in 2025 directly covered Irizarry, Sherrill, and Bishai.

Irizarry's Political Bid and Rebranding

Following graduation, Irizarry attempted to enter politics by running for a South Carolina state House seat, but he lost the 2024 Republican primary to state Representative Randy Ligon.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he received numerous academic distinctions at The Citadel and has described his profession as 'Patriot' since January 2024. This stands in contrast to his 2023 sentencing, where he explicitly promised the judge and the courtroom that he was dedicated to turning his life around.