Five Italian divers died during a cave dive in Vaavu Atoll, and the search for the remaining four was later suspended after bad weather and the death of a Maldivian rescue diver. One body was recovered from about 60 metres below the surface, while the others were believed to remain inside the cave system.

The divers were exploring a cave system at a depth of around 50 metres near Alimathaa when they failed to resurface. The dead were identified as Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, marine biologist Federico Gualtieri, researcher Muriel Oddenino and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti.

Maldives Cave Dive Leaves Five Italians Dead

Tragedy in the Maldives 😢

Five Italians, including researchers, have died in a diving accident at Vaavu Atoll.

The group was exploring caves at a depth of 50m when they went missing. Despite rough weather and a yellow alert in the area pic.twitter.com/pEKBGa6eDA — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) May 15, 2026

The Italian Foreign Ministry said the five nationals died while attempting to explore caves in Vaavu Atoll, and the accident quickly became a major recovery mission that drew wide international attention.

According to AP, the group set out on a dive near Alimathaa before failing to resurface. The bodies of the victims were described as being inside a deep underwater cave, which made the entire operation especially difficult for rescuers and raised concerns about how long the recovery effort would be able to continue safely.

Rescue Effort Ends In Tragedy

Read more 5 Italian Tourists Die During Cave Dive in Maldives: 'Worst Diving Accident' in Nation's History 5 Italian Tourists Die During Cave Dive in Maldives: 'Worst Diving Accident' in Nation's History

The recovery mission was later suspended after difficult sea conditions made it unsafe to continue, and BBC later reported that a Maldivian rescue diver died during the operation.

Rough weather repeatedly hampered the effort, forcing officials to stop the search temporarily after several attempts to push deeper into the cave area.

Maldivian authorities had deployed boats, aircraft and dive teams in an attempt to recover the bodies.

Four Divers Still Unrecovered as Search Stays Suspended

There is still no confirmation that the remaining four divers have been found, and there is no clear explanation for the original accident, as investigations remain ongoing and officials continue to assess conditions within the cave system.

A yellow weather alert was in effect when the divers were reported missing, which helps explain why conditions were so poor.

The search was also suspended after one body was recovered from about 60 metres below the surface, with the remaining four believed to still be inside the cave system.

For now, the case remains unresolved, with further recovery depending on safer conditions in the Maldives and on whether teams can return to the site without facing the same hazards, so any next step will likely depend on whether the sea and cave conditions improve enough for officials to resume operations safely.

The reported facts still point to a difficult and dangerous recovery effort, with four divers not yet confirmed found. Investigators are continuing to assess what happened inside the cave system.