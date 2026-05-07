FBI Director Kash Patel and Arizona sheriff Chris Nanos publicly clashed this week over how the search for missing 84 year old Nancy Guthrie has been handled in Tucson, with Patel claiming on Tuesday that the FBI was initially kept out of the investigation and the sheriff insisting his department brought federal agents in without delay.

Guthrie, the mother of Today co anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since 31 January, when relatives last saw her at the Tucson home of her older daughter, Annie. She was reported missing around midday on 1 February after failing to arrive at a friend's house to watch an online church service. More than three months later, there is still no confirmation that Nancy Guthrie has been found, no suspect has been named and no clear motive has emerged, leaving every new disagreement between agencies to land on already frayed nerves.

Patel's Criticism

The latest row over whether Nancy Guthrie has been found was sparked by Patel's appearance on the Hang Out With Sean Hannity podcast on Tuesday.

Read more Where Is Nancy Guthrie? FBI Director Kash Patel Claims Investigation Was Hindered Where Is Nancy Guthrie? FBI Director Kash Patel Claims Investigation Was Hindered

Patel said the FBI was kept at arm's length during the most critical early stage of the case.

'The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance is critical,' he told Hannity. 'It's a state and local law enforcement matter. What we, the FBI, do is say, "Hey, we're here to help. What do you need? What can we do?" And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation.'

Patel argued that once the Bureau became fully involved, it moved quickly to secure and examine digital evidence, including Ring doorbell footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that showed a masked, armed individual outside the property on the morning she disappeared.

He said he personally contacted senior figures at Google to ask whether video data could be recovered, even though there was no subscription service in place to store it long term. He also said the FBI had offered to send DNA evidence to its laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

'We would have analysed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information,' Patel said, adding that, in his view, the FBI laboratory was superior to private facilities. 'We didn't get a chance to do that. So I understand everybody's frustrations on that.'

His comments suggested that local hesitation in fully using federal resources may have cost investigators time. Even so, there is no independent evidence showing that any delay definitively changed the outcome or caused a specific lead to be lost.

Sheriff Pushes Back

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded quickly and forcefully, rejecting Patel's suggestion that federal agents had been shut out.

In a written statement, the department said 'the FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family.' It added that Sheriff Chris Nanos had provided 'immediate local leadership and oversight' and that 'a member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel.'

Statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos: pic.twitter.com/slujYQbncO — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 5, 2026

'While the FBI Director was not on scene, coordination with the Bureau began without delay,' the statement continued. It added that decisions about how and where to process physical evidence were made 'based on operational needs,' and said the local laboratory handling material in the case had worked 'in close partnership' with the Quantico facility from the outset.

In effect, local officials are portraying the dispute as a disagreement over emphasis, not exclusion. Their position is that the FBI was involved early and working on the ground, even if Patel believed the Bureau should have been used more aggressively.

Case Remains Unsolved

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche attempted to cool tensions on Wednesday. Speaking to NewsNation about reports of 'friction' between Washington and Arizona, he said the FBI was 'ready, willing and able to help as much as we can' and stressed that a 'coordinated approach' was necessary.

'I've seen those reports. We are here to help,' Blanche said. 'We don't like interagency squabbles. Nobody likes that, that doesn't help the investigation. But we are in a complete cooperative mode with the local law enforcement.'

In this episode of "Bradley on the Border," @AliBradleyTV is at the Border Security Expo, where she speaks with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about the DOJ's role in securing the border, fraud crackdowns and Nancy Guthrie's case.

Premiering now: https://t.co/OeBRQ0mRdi — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 6, 2026

The public dispute has unfolded against the bleak backdrop of a case that remains officially unsolved. The FBI has released doorbell footage showing a masked, armed person outside Guthrie's home, a rare and deeply unsettling piece of evidence that has done little beyond underscoring how little is known about who took her and why. No suspect has been named, no arrest has been made and no clear narrative has emerged.

In late February, Savannah Guthrie announced that the family was offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother's 'recovery,' wording that reflected both hope and the harsh reality that authorities view the case as a suspected abduction.

For now, the answer to the question 'Has Nancy Guthrie been found?' remains no. The investigation continues amid disputed timelines and agency tension, while the most basic task, finding an 84 year old woman who vanished from a family home, remains unfinished.