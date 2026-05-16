A Canadian isolating in British Columbia has tested presumptively positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus, marking the first such case on Canadian soil linked to the deadly outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius. British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry announced the development on 16 May 2026, confirming the patient was hospitalised after developing mild symptoms two days prior.

The affected individual is a Yukon resident who was among four Canadians repatriated from the MV Hondius after the ship docked in Tenerife, Spain, on 10 May. The person was transported to hospital for assessment and care on 14 May along with their spouse, who has also shown mild symptoms. Both remain in isolation in hospital.

A Ship That Carried a Deadly Outbreak

The MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged expedition cruise ship, departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026 carrying 175 passengers and crew from 24 nationalities. According to the World Health Organization, as of 13 May, a total of 11 cases had been reported globally, including eight confirmed, two probable, and one inconclusive, with three deaths recorded since the outbreak began. The WHO's working hypothesis is that the first case acquired the infection on land prior to boarding, with subsequent human-to-human transmission occurring aboard the vessel.

The Andes virus is unique among hantavirus strains as the only known type capable of spreading between humans, though the WHO has stressed this requires close, prolonged contact. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control confirmed, as of 16 May, that no new cases or deaths had been reported since its previous update, with the risk to the general EU population assessed as very low.

#BREAKING: B.C.'s provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians who had been on board a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive positive" test. https://t.co/6LDIr4tCkg — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) May 16, 2026

'Not What We Hoped For'

Dr Henry confirmed the presumptive positive result came from BC CDC's public health laboratory late on 15 May. 'Late last evening, the BC CDC public health lab reported that the test on the individual who had these mild symptoms was positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus,' she said. 'This is not what we hoped for, but it is what we planned for.'

The result is considered presumptive pending confirmatory testing from Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. Out of caution, a third individual previously in secure lodging for isolation has since been transferred to a hospital for assessment and testing.

Henry had earlier warned that the four travellers isolating in B.C. were in 'a critical period,' saying: 'We know as well the incubation period of this strain of the virus can be as long as six weeks, so we're at actually a critical period. We know the median incubation period is about 15 to 18 days, so we're still in a period of time when we may see more cases arise.'

Henry was careful to distinguish the situation from past pandemic experiences. 'I know news like this can be very concerning and can cause us to think about what we went through together over the last number of years, but I want to emphasise that hantavirus is a very different virus than the other respiratory viruses that we've been dealing with,' she said. She added that it 'remains one that we do not consider to have pandemic potential.'

Dozens Across Canada Being Monitored

Beyond the four high-risk contacts isolating in British Columbia, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Joss Reimer, revealed earlier this week that 26 additional Canadians are being monitored after sharing flights with a confirmed hantavirus case. Those passengers are not considered close contacts due to where they were seated on the flights, and the broader public risk remains low, according to federal health officials.

BREAKING:



Canada has confirmed a case of Hantavirus infection. pic.twitter.com/JV0JB6XIOB — Current Report (@Currentreport1) May 16, 2026

Ontario is also testing 10 asymptomatic individuals with connections to the stricken cruise, while high-risk contacts have also been identified in Alberta and Quebec. The Government of Canada has implemented temporary travel measures preventing any passenger or crew who was aboard the MV Hondius since 1 April from boarding flights to Canada.

The MV Hondius outbreak represents the first documented Andes hantavirus cluster aboard a cruise ship and has affected passengers across more than a dozen countries. With a case fatality ratio of approximately 27 per cent reported by the WHO as of 13 May, and an incubation period of up to 42 days, health authorities worldwide remain on alert. Canada's presumptive case is the latest signal that the outbreak's reach has extended well beyond the vessel itself.