FBI Director Kash Patel has claimed that his agents were kept out of the Nancy Guthrie investigation in Pima County, Arizona, for several days at the start of the case, telling a US podcast on 5 May 2026 that the sheriff's department did not initially cooperate with the bureau's efforts to assist.

After more than three months of often opaque progress in the hunt for answers over what happened to Guthrie, a case that has gripped US true-crime followers and drawn intense scrutiny of local law enforcement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has formally led the investigation, with the FBI brought in as a supporting agency rather than the primary authority. That structure has fed weeks of speculation about whether information and evidence were being shared effectively between local and federal teams.

Pima County Sheriff Fires Back at Kash Patel Over Nancy Guthrie Case Critique https://t.co/iGp7z9gxfS pic.twitter.com/ZSDVF3DoR4 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2026

Patel's Claim Deepens Questions Over Coordination

Speaking on Fox News Media's Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, Patel was asked directly about the state of the Nancy Guthrie inquiry. He did not go into operational detail, but he said the FBI was 'kept out of the investigation for days' and argued that his agency could have been useful earlier, including in DNA testing. The remarks, aired nationally, effectively confirmed rumours that the relationship between Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and federal agents had been strained in the crucial early window.

Patel's comments are not backed up by published case files, and no timeline has been released showing exactly when the FBI was granted access to evidence. Nothing is confirmed yet and the claims remain unverified. Still, for families following the case from afar, the notion that federal specialists were sidelined at the outset is not a small matter. In the first days of any major investigation, decisions about scene security, laboratory work and digital forensics can shape everything that follows.

There is a certain irony here. The latest reporting suggests that relations between the two sides may now be significantly better than they were. On 3 May, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, who has been tracking the story closely, told Parade that, according to his sources, cooperation between the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI has improved. He also pushed back on some of the online anger directed at Nanos, saying he was trying to give the sheriff 'the benefit of the doubt.'

Entin acknowledged there had been 'issues' at the outset with Nanos not sharing information with the FBI, but said those problems were 'mostly' resolved. 'I think he has good intentions. I really do,' he told the outlet. That is hardly a ringing endorsement, yet it is an attempt to draw a line under what he portrays as an early misstep rather than an ongoing turf war.

FBI Director Kash Patel calls out Nancy Guthrie sheriff over handling of DNA: 'We would have analyzed it within days' https://t.co/z24cb5nU5S pic.twitter.com/rgfjQe2vn2 — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2026

Local Politics, Old Grudges and the Fallout

If this were simply a story of imperfect coordination, it might have faded. Instead, it has become entangled with Pima County's political history and the sheriff's own past run-ins with federal authorities.

Read more FBI Struggling With 'Troubling' Nancy Guthrie Case As Leads Turn To Dead Ends, Expert Claims FBI Struggling With 'Troubling' Nancy Guthrie Case As Leads Turn To Dead Ends, Expert Claims

Criticism has not only come from television pundits or online commentators. Pima County Board of Supervisors vice chair Dr. Matthew Heinz has publicly alleged that Nanos's dealings with the FBI over Nancy Guthrie have been coloured by resentment. Heinz pointed back to 2015, when Nanos was, according to the official, almost indicted on racketeering charges under the federal RICO statute charges that were never pursued.

Heinz, stressing that he is 'not in law enforcement,' nonetheless argued that 'relationships in these kinds of situations matter, and time matters.' He claimed Nanos 'has held a grudge against the FBI and refused to fully work with them,' and said he believes that reluctance has affected the current high-profile inquiry. Those comments have not been tested in court or backed by documentary evidence, and again, should be treated with caution.

Sheriff Nanos has firmly rejected the narrative that he has obstructed or slowed the Nancy Guthrie probe. Speaking to NBC affiliate KVOA News 4 Tucson, he dismissed suggestions that his office had been slow to share information or evidence with federal partners, saying such allegations were 'not even close to the truth.' His position is that cooperation has taken place and that his department is acting in good faith to solve the case.

Beneath the competing narratives sits a more prosaic but important question: how much does inter-agency cooperation actually matter to outcomes in cases like this? A 2019 National Institute of Justice report, cited in coverage of Nancy Guthrie, quoted former director James K. 'CHIPS' Stewart arguing that partnerships with federal investigators give local departments faster access to advanced tools and techniques. That, he suggested, reduces reliance on 'the seasoned hunch and the grueling interrogation' and increases the odds of building solid, evidence-led cases.

Applied to Pima County, the implication is uncomfortable. If the FBI really did spend several days on the sidelines, as Patel now claims, those lost hours cannot be reclaimed. Supporters of Nanos might argue that local investigators know their own ground best and are entitled to set the pace. Critics, including some inside his own county government, see it as an unnecessary risk in a case where the margin for error already feels painfully thin.