Before federal prosecutors accused Eileen Wang of acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government, her relationship with Yaoning 'Mike' Sun was already closely tied to her political rise in Southern California.

Court records, public statements, and federal filings show the pair were not only romantically involved but also worked together on Wang's political campaign and the now-controversial website US News Centre

According to prosecutors, Sun helped manage Wang's successful 2022 Arcadia City Council campaign while the couple simultaneously operated media efforts that allegedly promoted Chinese government messaging to Chinese-American audiences in the United States.

Wang Publicly Called Mike Sun Her 'Fiancé'

One of the clearest confirmations came during a December 2022 Arcadia City Council meeting shortly after Wang's election victory.

In remarks widely reported by local and national outlets, Wang publicly thanked Sun and referred to him as her fiancé, saying, 'To my fiancé, Mike Sun, who walked streets with me every single day, who is a real leader of me.'

Only one month after CCP agent Yaoning Mike Sun was named the executive chairman of the American Southwest Chamber of Commerce, the commerce opened a branch in Wuhan, China!!!



This is a report about this event by Chinese media, Eileen Wang, CA council member received an... https://t.co/JKIeKpZPZy pic.twitter.com/ioqPUg0paF — Inconvenient Truths — Jennifer Zeng Reports (@jenniferzeng97) February 18, 2025

The statement later resurfaced after Wang attempted to distance herself from Sun following his arrest and guilty plea in the federal case.

Reports and court filings also showed the two shared both personal and professional ties. Sun reportedly served as Wang's campaign manager, adviser, and fundraiser during her city council run. Business filings connected them through organisations including the American Southwest Chamber of Commerce, while reports citing DMV records said they lived at the same address at one point.

The Couple Also Ran US News Centre Together

Federal prosecutors say Wang and Sun jointly operated US News Centre, a Chinese-language website now at the centre of the Justice Department's case.

Read more Two Men Become First Convicted Chinese Spies in UK History in Major National Security Case Two Men Become First Convicted Chinese Spies in UK History in Major National Security Case

Authorities allege the platform published pro-China propaganda directed by officials tied to the People's Republic of China between 2020 and 2022. Court filings claim the pair received instructions through WeChat and posted articles favourable to Beijing on issues including Taiwan, Tibet, Falun Gong, and allegations of abuses against Uyghurs.

The DOJ says Wang admitted in her plea agreement that the posts were made 'at the direction and control' of Chinese officials without disclosing that relationship to readers.

Sun later pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent and was sentenced to four years in prison in February 2026.

Wang Later Denied Sun Was Her Fiancé After His Arrest

After Sun's arrest in late 2024 and the growing federal investigation, Wang publicly began distancing herself from him.

Feb 9: 🇨🇳 national Yaoning "Mike" Sun (孙耀宁) was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for acting as an illegal agent of China, including while serving as the campaign advisor for Eileen Wang (王爱琳), who was elected to the city council of Arcadia City.



Sun pleaded guilty... https://t.co/LFCI7vkAxo pic.twitter.com/3AITI5C5mB — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) February 10, 2026

In September 2025, Wang reportedly told reporters, 'No. 1, he's not my fiancé.' She also challenged critics to 'prove it,' despite earlier public statements and court documents referring to Sun as her fiancé.

Wang later acknowledged the relationship had ended and described herself as someone who had been deceived by a person she trusted and loved. Reports indicate the couple split sometime in 2024 amid the expanding federal probe.

Relationship Became Part of Broader Investigation

Prosecutors now describe the romantic and political partnership between Wang and Sun as deeply intertwined with the alleged influence operation.

Authorities say Sun used his political and business connections to help Wang's rise in Arcadia politics while simultaneously coordinating propaganda efforts favourable to China.

Court filings allege he even reported Wang's election success back to Chinese officials, describing her as a 'new political star.'

As of May 2026, Wang has agreed to plead guilty to acting as an undisclosed foreign agent and resigned as mayor of Arcadia. According to reports, she faces up to 10 years in prison if sentenced under the federal charge.