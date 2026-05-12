A sitting American mayor has admitted to secretly working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, shattering the assumption that foreign espionage is confined to distant capitals and federal power centres. The case has instead unfolded in a suburban city hall, in one of the most alarming domestic espionage scandals to emerge from a local US government in recent memory.

Eileen Wang, 58, the mayor of Arcadia, California, resigned from office on 12 May 2026, as the United States Department of Justice announced she had been charged with one count of acting in the United States as an illegal agent of a foreign government. In a related filing, Wang has agreed to plead guilty to the felony count, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Wang appeared in federal court on Monday and was released on a $25,000 bond. Her court appearance was conducted through a Mandarin interpreter, according to court records. The plea is expected to be formally entered in the coming weeks.

A Secret Struck at the Heart of Local Democracy

'Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent,' said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. 'It is deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from PRC government officials is now in a position of public trust at all, but particularly so because that relationship with that foreign government had never been disclosed.'

Wang was elected in November 2022 to the five-member Arcadia City Council, where the mayor is selected on a rotating basis. She assumed the mayoral role in February 2026. According to a 2024 report in the Los Angeles Times, Wang said she moved to Southern California from China three decades ago, and was mainly known for running an after-school programme in the city called Little Stanford Academy before entering politics.

Arcadia is a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley, located approximately 21 kilometres north-east of downtown Los Angeles. Around 59% of its residents identify as Asian, according to census data, a demographic composition that made it fertile ground for the kind of community influence operation prosecutors have now laid bare.

The Propaganda Network Behind the Plea

In the 19-page plea deal filed on 1 April and unsealed with the charging document on Monday, Wang admitted to promoting propaganda favourable to China 'at the direction and control' of Chinese government officials from late 2020 through 2022.

Wang and her then fiancé Yaoning 'Mike' Sun, 65, of Chino Hills, California, worked together to operate U.S. News Center, a website that purported to be a news source for the local Chinese American community. Prosecutors described it as a propaganda arm for the Chinese Communist Party, with content supplied directly by Beijing officials.

In June 2021, a PRC official contacted Wang and other individuals via the WeChat encrypted messaging application with pre-written news articles, including a PRC official-written essay denying genocide and forced labour in Xinjiang. Within minutes, Wang posted the article on her own website and responded to the PRC official with a link. The official responded: 'So fast, thank you everyone.'

In another documented exchange, Wang made edits to an article at the official's request, sent a link reflecting the change, and then sent the official a screenshot showing the article had been viewed 15,128 times. The official messaged, 'Great!' Wang replied, 'Thank you leader.' The exchange, preserved in court documents, illustrates the degree of operational control Beijing exercised over her.

Ties to the PRC Intelligence Apparatus

The case reaches far beyond a local politician amplifying talking points. In November 2021, Wang communicated with John Chen, a high-level member of the PRC intelligence apparatus who regularly attended elite Chinese Communist Party functions, including military parades, and had met personally with PRC President Xi Jinping, according to court documents. Wang asked Chen to post a 'news' article from her website, and wrote, 'This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to send.'

Sun, Wang's then fiancé and campaign co-conspirator, fared no better. Sun was Wang's former campaign adviser and is currently serving a four-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty in October 2025 to acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. He was also listed in campaign filings as the treasurer for Wang's 2022 election campaign.

'By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,' said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. 'Let this serve as a clear warning: individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.'

Arcadia Reacts, and Wang's Lawyers Speak

In a message to residents, City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto confirmed Wang resigned from the City Council, vacating her role as mayor, following the federal charges. 'The allegations at the centre of this case, that a foreign government sought to exert influence over a local elected official, are deeply troubling,' the city said in a statement. 'We take them seriously.'

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City officials stressed that the conduct outlined in the case occurred before Wang took office in December 2022. 'Following an internal review, we can confirm that no city finances, staff, or decision-making processes were involved,' the statement said.

In a statement to Courthouse News Service, Wang's attorney Brian Sun said the California politician 'apologises and is sorry for the mistakes she has made in her personal life,' adding: 'Her love and devotion for the Arcadia community have not changed and did not waver.' A separate statement from her legal team attributed her conduct to her relationship with Sun, referencing 'her trust and love for apparently the wrong person who ultimately led her astray.'

The Arcadia City Council is expected to select a new mayor at its next scheduled meeting.