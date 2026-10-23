Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro criticised Tate McRae's 'Housewife' music video, questioning its portrayal of feminism in remarks shared on X on 21 October 2026.

His comments followed the Canadian singer's release of the single and video on 15 October. McRae, however, has explained that the song explores independence and the freedom to choose her own roles.

Shapiro singled out scenes showing McRae dancing in lingerie and pushing a pram filled with money. He argued that the production offered an unrealistic picture of how women behave when alone at home.

The criticism focused on those images rather than the video's wider storyline, which follows a romantic relationship against a backdrop of considerable luxury.

In his X post, Shapiro described the singer as 'gallivanting around in your lingerie alone in a big empty house.' He invited two female producers to discuss the video and whether they recognised themselves in its portrayal of domestic freedom.

Tate McRae just cut a new music video about how being a “housewife” is really about being your own wife and also gallivanting around in your lingerie alone in a big empty house. I asked the authorities – my female producers – for thoughts. pic.twitter.com/FpdX0ndI37 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2026

Ben Shapiro Questions Tate McRae's Message About Feminism

'Feminism is apparently about getting nearly nude and dancing around,' Shapiro said in the accompanying commentary, according to the reported account. He went on to suggest that the performance was intended for men watching online. That was his interpretation, not an explanation from McRae.

Shapiro asked producers identified as Sarah and Savvy whether they would wear lingerie and dance around an empty mansion. Both said they would prefer loose, comfortable clothing. He added that his wife generally wore what he called her 'slumpiest' clothes when relaxing at home.

Sarah described dancing with her husband in the kitchen while preparing dinner. Their answers reflected their own routines, rather than establishing how other women spend time alone. A staged music video, meanwhile, need not represent anyone's ordinary domestic habits.

Shapiro also questioned McRae's dancing. Sarah suggested the singer could deliver strong performances but had chosen a 'lesser path.' Those were personal judgements, not evidence that McRae lacks formal training.

The 23-year-old trained at the School of Alberta Ballet and finished third on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016. She has built a pop career around performances that combine music and choreography. Her credentials do not settle whether viewers enjoy a particular routine, but they provide relevant context for the criticism.

Tate McRae Explains the Meaning Behind 'Housewife'

In an interview with People published on 16 October, McRae said the song had multiple meanings. 'I can play any role I want,' she explained, linking its themes to expectations placed on women in relationships and the entertainment industry.

She also described femininity as a way to control her own life. McRae was not responding to Shapiro, whose comments came later. But her account of the song differs from his suggestion that its central message involves dressing provocatively for men.

A statement from Sony Music Canada describes 'Housewife' as exploring love, fame and independence. The record label says the video depicts the bittersweet possibility that securing personal freedom can come at the expense of romantic love.

Pierre-Ange Carlotti directed the production, and Sergio Reis choreographed it; it was filmed in southern France. McRae appears at a lavish estate and on a yacht, with relationship scenes that gradually complicate the glamour. The cash-filled pram is one striking image, but not the whole narrative.

Reddit discussions reflected differing reactions. Some listeners praised the video or rejected assumptions that 'Housewife' endorsed traditional gender roles. Others criticised its music and choreography. In a separate discussion about Shapiro's clip, commenters defended McRae's dancing and questioned his interpretation of the imagery.

By 21 October, third-party tracker MusicMetrics reported more than 10 million YouTube views for the official video. That dated figure indicates its reach but doesn't show how audiences understood it.

McRae's explanation centred on women's freedom to define themselves, while Shapiro's criticism focused on the video's presentation of femininity. His producers compared its exaggerated scenes with their own domestic routines, leaving a clear difference between the artist's stated intentions and the commentator's interpretation.