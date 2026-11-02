Air traffic control audio captured a Learjet 60's final moments as it plunged at 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) per minute near Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday, killing all nine aboard, after the crew reported manageable ice and lost altitude during thunderstorms.

The recording turns a routine-sounding flight into a disaster in under a minute. The business jet was cruising towards the Bahamas when the crew asked to climb, then dropped out of the sky vertically. Flightradar24 data showed the aircraft reached a descent rate above 32,000 feet (9,754 metres) per minute before the signal cut off.

WATCH: New video shows Learjet 60 business jet crashing near West Palm Beach, Florida.The plane was completely disintegrated upon impact. Number of casualties unknown. https://t.co/l5JT9KEWnQ — BNO News (@BNONews) November 1, 2026

From Manageable Ice to Mayday

The crew's first report gave little warning. 'We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,' the pilot told Miami Air Route Traffic Control Centre, according to air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net. The controller cleared the jet to climb to 37,000 feet (11,278 metres).

Moments later, the tone changed. The pilot declared an emergency, reporting an overspeed condition and a descent rate reaching 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) per minute. 'Mayday, mayday,' a crew member said, reporting a descent of 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) per minute before the rate doubled. One transmission described the jet banking 60 degrees. 'We're going to crash into the ground,' she said. The final words were 'We're out of time.'

Why the Learjet 60 May Be Hard To Recover

The mechanics of that dive help explain why recovery may have been difficult. An overspeed condition means the aircraft exceeded its maximum permitted speed, which can load the wings and flight controls beyond their limits and make a pull-out dangerous.

A preliminary pilot assessment shared by investor Bill Ackman on X said the Learjet 60 has a sensitive wing, and suggested complacency, inexperience, and weather may have played a role.

The assessment added that experienced crews would not cross a line of storms while descending into them.

DeWitt Ingram, a Learjet type-rated captain and president of Par-Avion Group Aviation Consulting, told CBS12 that flying into a thunderstorm top in rough air could have damaged the aircraft and caused a loss of control, after which speed builds, and stress on the airframe climbs fast.

The Storm Over South Florida

Weather was a possible factor. A stalled frontal boundary had pushed freezing cloud tops tens of thousands of feet into the sky, and the jet appears to have passed through a stronger thunderstorm cell minutes before the descent began. A National Weather Service observation about 15 minutes earlier recorded thunderstorms, three miles (4.8 kilometres) of visibility, and winds gusting to 19 knots (35 kilometres per hour) near the crash site.

What Investigators Will Examine

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with Federal Aviation Administration support and has sent a go-team to the site. No cause has been established. Bombardier, which built the Learjet, said it was deeply saddened and would support investigators but could not comment on the cause.

Governor Ron DeSantis called the crash 'cataclysmic' and said it looked like a missile going down. Roughly 600 residents were affected, and officials reported no confirmed deaths on the ground. The audio shows how quickly the reported icing, turbulence, and rapid descent developed into a fatal emergency.