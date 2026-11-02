A Florida pilot has been forced to publicly clarify that she is alive after her photograph was mistakenly circulated online alongside recordings from a deadly Learjet 60 crash that killed nine people. Alexandra Dudgeon was wrongly linked to the tragedy in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Dudgeon's mother, Cara Mason, also intervened to correct the misinformation after photographs of her daughter began circulating alongside audio from the cockpit capturing the aircraft's final moments. The confusion intensified because the authorities have not released the names of the individuals aboard the flight.

Who Is Alexandra Dudgeon? Pilot Wrongly Identified in the Learjet 60 Crash

X user @landbourainier was among those who circulated Dudgeon's photograph, suggesting she was the female pilot involved in the fatal accident. The post also included a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile, with the user claiming, 'Her LinkedIn banner shows the exact jet she was flying'. The post ended with the words: 'RIP'.

🚨HER LAST WORDS: “Mayday… descending 20,000 feet per minute… we’re going to crash.”



First Officer Alexandra Dudgeon’s final radio call as Learjet N722BD plunged into Palm Beach.



🛩️All 9 DIED 🙏‼️

Her LinkedIn banner shows the exact jet she was flying a beautiful pilot still… pic.twitter.com/z8Y0u6a9NW — RaiZel (@landbourainier) November 2, 2026

Dudgeon's professional profile associated her with Upper Jets and listed her experience flying the Learjet 60. The photograph of an aircraft on her LinkedIn profile appears to have contributed to the confusion, although its presence did not establish that she was aboard the aircraft involved in Sunday's accident.

Her mother, Cara Mason, quickly intervened to correct the false reports. In a public Facebook statement, she confirmed that her daughter was alive, had not been involved in the accident and had been scheduled to have the day off work.

'I am making a public post that my daughter Alexandra Dudgeon is alive and was not on the plane that went down today,' Cara wrote. 'Many social media platforms are showing pictures of her along with the voice recordings from today's plane crash in South Florida. Alexandra (Allie Dudgeon) is alive. She was scheduled off work today and was not on that flight. Our prayers are with the families of those who were.'

Alexandra Dudgeon Addresses False Reports

Dudgeon also addressed the speculation herself through LinkedIn after her photograph and professional information began circulating online. She updated her profile headline with a clarification stating: 'I was not involved in the accident'.

She also published a separate statement thanking people who had contacted her and addressed those who shared her professional profile in connection with the tragedy.

'To everyone reaching out and posting my LinkedIn profile all over social media, I was not involved in the accident. Thank you for checking in,' Dudgeon wrote.

Her clarification prompted relief among social media users, although others expressed disbelief at how quickly the false identification had spread. One commenter wrote: 'Crazy how rumours spread – glad to hear'.

Another remarked: 'Social media rumours are funny'. A third person added: 'So glad for you although sad for them'.

Who Was Nathalia Filgueiras, the Co-pilot Killed in the Crash?

The false identification of Dudgeon came as attention turned towards another young Florida aviator, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, whom her family identified as the co-pilot aboard the Learjet 60.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed to the New York Post that her daughter was among those killed. Filgueiras obtained her pilot's licence in 2023, aged 17, while attending West Boca Raton Community High School.

Her achievement attracted attention because she could fly an aircraft before obtaining her driving licence. The Palm Beach County School District supported her training through its specialised aviation academy, where students used flight simulators and drones.

Her pilot's licence showed she had the rating to fly the Learjet but not to serve as the flight's commander. This distinction is important when considering online discussions about her age and qualifications.

Although reports have cited approximately 1,300 flight hours, her age and early aviation achievements alone do not establish whether she was qualified for her assigned duties or whether her experience contributed to the accident.

The NTSB is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FAA. Investigators have yet to determine what caused the aircraft to crash, and no conclusions should be drawn about the crew's actions or qualifications while the investigation remains ongoing.