Social media users have questioned whether 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was too young to serve as co-pilot of the Learjet 60 that crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Her mother, Camila, and stepfather confirmed to the New York Post that she was among the crew members aboard the aircraft, which killed all nine people on board.

Filgueiras, who obtained her private pilot's certificate at 17, has become the focus of online criticism following the fatal accident. While her early aviation achievements once attracted attention, social media users are now questioning her age, experience and qualifications to serve as co-pilot of a private jet.

Nathalia Filgueiras' Age Sparks Debate Over Young Pilots Flying Private Jets

Following reports identifying Filgueiras as the Learjet 60's co-pilot, social media users expressed concerns about her age and the experience required to operate an aircraft of that size. Some questioned whether teenagers should be permitted to obtain pilot's certificates, while others argued that flying a private jet requires considerably more experience.

'Too young to die, and too young to fly in these weather conditions,' one person commented on X.

Too young to die, and too young to fly in these weather conditions — arthur22 (@ArthurQuant) November 2, 2026

Another questioned the decision to allow teenagers to become pilots, writing: 'I disagree with giving a teen a pilot's licence. They need more maturity and experience. I'd never fly with one.'

I disagree with giving a teen a pilots license. They need more maturity and experience. I’d never fly with one. — Susan McLeod (@SusanTherese4) November 2, 2026

One X user who identified himself as a pilot criticised Filgueiras' experience, arguing that she should not have been permitted to operate an aircraft of that size. He also suggested that personal connections may have helped her secure the opportunity, although he provided no evidence to substantiate the allegation. He further claimed that pilots typically need to accumulate 1,400 flight hours before qualifying to fly a jet and argued that flying lessons for under-18s should be prohibited.

Another commenter who also identified himself as a pilot criticised the two pilots aboard the aircraft, writing: 'It's all fun and games, social media posts, and cooky [sic] interviews until your inexperience gets you and 7 others killed. RIP to the 7 flying with the 2 amateurs.'

Pilot here. This is outrageously insane. Mere few years having her pilots license. It’s all fun and games, social media posts, and cooky interviews until your inexperience gets you and 7 others killed. RIP to the 7 flying with the 2 amateurs. — Peter Pettigrew (@blasphemous___) November 2, 2026

A separate X user said they felt anger rather than sympathy while criticising the pilots. 'These pilots were amateurs and in way over their heads. They were lovers, not professionals. Their behavior and poor judgement killed others,' another opined.

No, this doesn't make me feel pity, but anger.



These pilots were amateurs and in way over their heads. They were lovers, not professionals. Their behavior and poor judgement killed others.



That is the story. — Hans (@hansaFL) November 2, 2026

Such reactions remain personal opinions rather than evidence of what caused the accident.

The criticism has largely centred on Filgueiras' age rather than verified details of her professional qualifications. According to the New York Post, she had accumulated approximately 1,300 flight hours and had worked as a commercial pilot for nine months.

Under US Federal Aviation Administration regulations, applicants can obtain a private pilot certificate at 17 and a commercial pilot certificate at 18. However, a private pilot certificate alone does not qualify someone to serve as a pilot in command of a Learjet 60. Additional aircraft-specific qualifications and ratings are required, while second-in-command requirements depend on the applicable operating regulations.

Nathalia Filgueiras Obtained Her Pilot's Certificate Before Her Driving Licence

Filgueiras first attracted attention in 2023 when she spoke to CBS12 News about becoming a licensed pilot before obtaining her driving licence. At the time, she was a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton High School in Florida.

'I definitely do brag because people say, "Oh, you can't drive," and I'm like, "Yeah, but I can fly",' she told the broadcaster.

She began ground school in 2020, ahead of her sophomore year, and also learned from her father, who started flying recreationally in 2018. Her training involved classroom instruction, flight simulations and practical flying lessons. By the time of the interview in October 2023, she had accumulated 88 flight hours.

The School District of Palm Beach County helped fund her private pilot training through its Aviation Academy. Filgueiras said she enjoyed being able to fly while other teenagers were looking forward to driving independently, although she also admitted she wanted to obtain her driving licence.

Learjet 60's Final Air Traffic Control Communications Reveal Pilot's Desperate Warning

Attention has also turned to the final air traffic control communications recorded before the Learjet 60 crashed. The crew reported encountering icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation before the aircraft began descending rapidly.

During the exchange with air traffic control, a pilot reported that the aircraft was descending at 10,000 feet per minute before reporting an overspeed condition and a descent rate of 20,000 feet per minute, which then increased to 22,000 feet per minute.

'We're going to crash into the ground,' a female voice warned. The final reported transmission included the words: 'We're out of time', as air traffic controllers attempted to re-establish communication.

After reports that Filgueiras' parents had confirmed she was among the crew members, many social media users have speculated that she was the woman heard speaking in the audio. However, her identity as the female voice has not been independently confirmed, and the claim remains unverified.

The cause of the crash has not been established, and investigators have not determined whether pilot experience, weather conditions or any other factor contributed to the accident.