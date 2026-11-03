Hundreds of Florida residents remain unable to return home following a deadly Learjet crash that killed nine people, leaving families displaced and workers separated from their livelihoods. Witnesses have also described frightening scenes as an ordinary neighbourhood became the site of a fatal aviation disaster.

The Learjet 60 crashed in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County, on Sunday, 1 November, leaving a crater and scattered debris. Authorities estimated that between 400 and 600 people were displaced from nearby communities, including the Greenacres area, while federal investigators examined the wreckage.

Why Hundreds of Florida Residents Cannot Return Home

The aircraft struck Military Trail near the entrance to a mobile home community, making access difficult without interfering with the investigation. According to WPTV, Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said residents could face an extended wait.

'You know, it could be up to two weeks. We don't really know,' Flores said, explaining that investigators must examine the area before allowing residents back.

Recovery efforts have been complicated by a broken water main and heavy rain, which flooded parts of the crash site. Officials also warned that sharp aircraft fragments scattered across nearby properties could pose hazards to residents.

'Everything Was on Fire': Witnesses Recall Terrifying Scenes

Nearby residents described the frightening moments when the aircraft struck the ground, sending debris across the neighbourhood. Some reported feeling their homes shake before discovering the destruction outside.

Speaking to NBC Miami, eyewitness Anthony Blackmon recalled the scene near his home. 'Debris was everywhere. Debris hit my house. Everything was on fire. The road was on fire,' he said.

Another resident, Roger Forcelle, described feeling the aircraft pass overhead before the impact. 'It shook the whole house,' he told NBC Miami, adding that he later saw smoke rising from the area.

Such experiences can leave witnesses distressed, although psychological reactions vary and no lasting conditions should be assumed. Questions remain about what longer-term emotional support might be available to affected residents.

Residents Face Lost Income and Mounting Expenses

For some families, displacement has also meant losing access to essential work equipment and vehicles. Armando Perez, a handyman living approximately 250 feet from the crash site, told WPTV that his tools remained inside the restricted area.

'Working materials are there. My screwdrivers, my drills, my saws, they're stuck there,' Perez said, explaining why the evacuation threatened his ability to earn money.

The disruption has raised concerns about rent, transport and other everyday expenses. Florida state representative Debra Tendrich also warned that electricity outages could leave returning families facing the additional cost of replacing spoiled food.

Who Will Help Residents Recover From the Florida Plane Crash?

Local authorities have arranged emergency accommodation for affected residents, with approximately 50 people spending Sunday night at the Greenacres Community Center, according to WPTV. Officials also brought mobile shower facilities to the shelter while working to secure additional assistance.

Flores said authorities were seeking hotel vouchers, food assistance and Palm Tran transport vouchers for residents unable to retrieve their vehicles. The American Red Cross was also standing by to provide support during the emergency response.

However, questions remain about how long temporary assistance will continue and whether residents will receive help with lost earnings, damaged belongings or other expenses. The availability of insurance payments or compensation has not yet been established and may depend on individual circumstances and the investigation's findings.

For Perez, the uncertainty has become one of the most difficult parts of the aftermath. 'I understand that there's lives and things that happened, but I'm alive too,' he told WPTV. 'Our lives are tied up in an investigation.'

What Happened in the Florida Plane Crash That Killed Nine?

As IBTimes UK previously reported, the Learjet 60 was travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it crashed in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November. The NTSB identifies Lake Worth Beach as the official accident location, while Greenacres is used in local reporting to describe the surrounding area.

All seven passengers and two crew members died, including technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children and 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras.

IBTimes UK's coverage of the investigation detailed reports of icing, turbulence and a rapid descent before the aircraft struck the ground. Federal investigators have also identified evidence suggesting parts of the jet may have separated before impact, although the cause of the crash remains undetermined.

The National Transportation Safety Board is examining the wreckage, weather conditions and flight information to establish what happened. Meanwhile, hundreds of residents on the ground face their own unanswered questions about when they can return home, recover their livelihoods and begin rebuilding a sense of normality.