The Palm Beach Learjet crash killed Texas technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, their two young children, three other passengers and two pilots when their Learjet 60 went down in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November 2026, during a flight from Austin to the Bahamas. All nine people on board died.

The aircraft was heading to North Eleuthera Airport when it crashed at approximately 12.50pm local time. TMZ reported, that Robinson's family was travelling to celebrate his birthday. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) lists the accident location as Lake Worth Beach.

The disaster has drawn attention to the people aboard, particularly a 20-year-old co-pilot who earned her flying licence as a teenager. Federal investigators are examining the aircraft's final communications, weather reports and wreckage, and have not yet determined the cause.

Tech Founder, Wife and Children Among Palm Beach Victims

A family statement identified Robinson, 45, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their children Emma, four, and Charlie, two, among the seven passengers. The other three were Rachael Reed, Charmi Fehr and Anita Maria Cetina, who helped care for the children.

Relatives described Robinson and Sharp as devoted parents, calling Emma and Charlie 'the light of their lives.' They remembered Reed and Fehr for their sense of adventure and said Cetina had become part of the family. The statement also acknowledged the grief of the flight crew's relatives.

Robinson was known for his work in the technology industry. He co-founded email marketing platform Robly and established Retention.com, a business serving online retailers. The Associated Press reported that he had spoken warmly about family life during a recent ProfitLed podcast appearance.

You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC to build a business. — Adam Robinson (@RetentionAdam) April 17, 2026

'I feel like I'm living the dream,' Robinson said in that interview. The recording date was not established in the reporting reviewed, so it cannot be described as taking place days before the crash.

The flight's captain was Jeff Gregory, 55, from Pennsylvania. His former employer, East Coast Jets, confirmed his identity and said he had worked there during 2016 and 2017. Co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, was also killed.

Rising Young Co-Pilot Turned Childhood Dream Into Career

Filgueiras had wanted to become a pilot since she was 12, according to her sister, Giulia, who spoke to the Palm Beach Post. Giulia called her 'amazing' and said she 'fought until the last moment she could'.

The young aviator began training in 2020 and earned her pilot's licence in 2023, aged 17, before obtaining a driving licence. She attended West Boca Raton High School, where an aviation programme helped students pursue flight training, and later trained at American Flyers.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, said Filgueiras had accumulated more than 1,300 flying hours. She had reportedly worked as a commercial pilot for approximately nine months, although that does not establish how many hours she spent operating Learjets.

The NTSB identifies the aircraft's operator as Aurora Aviation, trading as Upper Jet. Filgueiras's family said she hoped to fly for an airline, having turned a childhood fascination into a profession while still in her teens.

Investigators Examine Icing and Turbulence Before Learjet Crash

At a briefing on Monday, 2 November, NTSB member Tom Chapman said the crew reported light clear icing and moderate turbulence at approximately 35,000 feet. The pilots then reported precipitation and requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet.

Soon afterwards, the aircraft began descending rapidly and the crew issued an emergency call. Investigators also found preliminary indications that parts of the jet may have separated before impact. Chapman emphasised that no cause had been established.

A separate account came from Filgueiras's stepfather, Thiago Corteleti. He told the New York Post she had texted her boyfriend about 10 minutes before the crash, saying, 'I've got turbulence, I've got ice'. IBTimes UK has not independently authenticated that message.

The reported text is distinct from the crew's radio communications with air traffic control. The NTSB investigation, numbered ERA27MA026, remains open. Officials are examining the wreckage and determining whether a cockpit voice recorder was aboard the aircraft.