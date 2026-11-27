New York's LaGuardia Airport issued a ground stop for Delta Air Lines on Thursday 26 November as a Thanksgiving storm hit the US East Coast, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.

FlightAware had recorded more than 2,300 US flight delays by 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, and PowerOutage.us counted over 960,000 customers without electricity nationwide that evening.

On Wednesday, the eve of the holiday, more than 6,500 flights ran late and airlines cancelled about 160. Thursday's cancellations had already reached 451 by the time FlightAware issued its evening update. The tracker's figures cover flights within the US as well as international services arriving in or leaving the country.

One in Four Baltimore Departures Cancelled During the Thanksgiving Storm

Hours before the ground stop, LaGuardia recorded gusts of up to 39 knots, or about 45 mph (72 km/h), on Thursday morning. In Maryland, airlines cancelled one in four flights scheduled to leave Baltimore/Washington International Airport, according to FlightAware.

A ground stop temporarily holds affected flights at their departure airports to manage traffic at the destination.

The FAA's Wednesday advisory on X identified LaGuardia, Newark Liberty, JFK and San Francisco International as airports where gusts could slow flights that day. In Florida, the agency warned that thunderstorms could delay flights at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

A separate incident interrupted arrivals in Miami that evening. A FedEx aircraft overran a runway, and flights bound for the airport were held on the ground for about 90 minutes. Miami International Airport reported no injuries.

On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration advised travellers to arrive at the airport early. The agency wrote on X that it expected to screen nearly 17.6 million passengers nationwide between 24 and 30 November, including more than 3 million on Sunday 29 November alone.

Where the Thanksgiving Storm Cut Power

Pennsylvania accounted for more than 224,000 of the customers without electricity on Thursday evening. PowerOutage.us put the figure in New Jersey at about 191,000. The tracker also recorded 151,000 customers without power in Maryland and about 124,000 in Virginia.

A day earlier, the National Weather Service had forecast 'major coastal flooding, beach erosion, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall' along the East Coast on Thanksgiving. Forecasters also warned that scattered power cuts and damage to trees were likely. The service's map carried winter, gale, coastal flood and wind warnings along the eastern seaboard.

Thanksgiving Storm Pushes Macy's Parade to Saturday

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned residents on Wednesday that winds could reach 60 mph (96 km/h) on Thanksgiving Day. 'The worst of the storm is expected to hit on Thanksgiving Day in the afternoon through the late evening,' he wrote on X.

The mayor urged New Yorkers to stay indoors and to allow extra time if they had to travel. He advised residents with cars parked in coastal areas to move them to higher ground.

Mamdani announced that the city, Macy's and the New York City Police Department had agreed to postpone Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for public safety. It marks the first postponement in the parade's history. The 100th edition is due to take place on Saturday 28 November.