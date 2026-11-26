Children detained with their families at the Dilley immigration facility in Texas were allegedly shown a Thanksgiving feast in 2025 before staff covered the food and told them it was reserved for employees, leaving the children in tears, according to Elora Mukherjee, director of Columbia Law School's Immigrants' Rights Clinic.

Elora Mukherjee, director of Columbia Law School's Immigrants' Rights Clinic, described the incident during a March forum organised by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats. The Bulwark reported her account on 25 November. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rejected the allegations in a 26 November social media post, calling them 'absolutely FALSE'.

Dilley, formally known as the South Texas Family Residential Center, is the only ICE facility dedicated to detaining families with children. Mukherjee also described a separate Christmas gathering at which children received bags of treats that staff allegedly took away.

What Advocates Have Alleged

Mukherjee said children were brought into a large room at the facility last Thanksgiving, where a table had been laid with turkey, sandwiches, pies and pastries. Staff covered the trays and told the children the food was intended for employees, she said, leaving them crying.

She also described a Christmas gathering at which children received treat bags and posed for photographs with someone dressed as Santa. Mukherjee said the bags were later taken away, leaving the children in tears.

Separately, a parent's sworn declaration cited by The Bulwark described an ICE official in a Santa costume pushing children away when they tried to hug him. The parent said the visit appeared to be a photo opportunity. The declaration concerned Christmas and did not independently corroborate the Thanksgiving account.

ICE's Official Response to the Allegations

ICE said detained families receive holiday meals in dining halls, with menus tailored to the occasion, while staff potlucks take place in areas inaccessible to residents.

The agency also said treats given to children remain with them and are not collected afterwards, adding that resident welfare funds cover the items. On the Santa visit, ICE said photographs were taken but children were not permitted to sit on Santa's lap. The post did not specifically address the parent's allegation that the official pushed children away when they tried to hug him.

Flores Litigation Raises Separate Questions About Detention

The holiday allegations come as Dilley faces separate scrutiny under the Flores Settlement Agreement, a 1997 federal court agreement establishing protections for children in immigration detention.

On 20 November, plaintiffs filed a motion and supporting memorandum seeking to enforce the agreement in Jenny Flores et al. v. Todd Blanche et al. They seek a classwide order requiring ICE to provide class members with notice of their Flores rights.

The filing, submitted in the US District Court for the Central District of California, includes declarations describing stays beyond 20 days, along with complaints about delayed medical attention, food quality and access to drinking water. These are plaintiffs' allegations, not court findings.

The agreement does not set a universal 20-day detention limit. In 2015, during an influx of minors, the court considered the government's estimate that it needed an average of 20 days to screen family members for reasonable or credible fear.

The court said that period could be reasonable if it was the shortest time the government could proceed with good-faith, diligent efforts, particularly if it allowed families to remain together. The November filing seeks enforcement of the notice requirement, not a new ruling on the 20-day period. A hearing is scheduled for 8 January 2027 at 9:30 a.m.