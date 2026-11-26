More than 70 million people from Georgia to Massachusetts were under wind alerts by Thanksgiving morning as a storm threatened damaging winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding along the US East Coast.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across southern New York on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, as officials warned of possible power outages.

Before moving north, the storm had brought heavy rainfall to coastal North Carolina. The alerts extended from Georgia to Massachusetts, ABC News reported. The forecast also led Macy's and New York City authorities to postpone the annual parade.

New York Declares Emergency as Thanksgiving Storm Threatens Millions

Hochul's official emergency declaration covers New York City, Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, as well as neighbouring counties.

Her office warned of 'damaging winds and heavy rainfall' that could disrupt holiday travel and cause widespread power outages. It identified Long Island's South Shore back bays as particularly vulnerable to major coastal flooding.

Hochul said wind gusts could reach 60 mph across New York City and Long Island. New York City Emergency Management warned they could reach 65 mph.

The National Weather Service issued high wind and coastal flood warnings, with the most severe conditions expected from Thursday afternoon into late evening.

About 5,780 utility workers are available statewide to respond to possible damage. Authorities urged residents to monitor local forecasts, allow extra travel time and avoid driving through flooded roads.

Thanksgiving Storm Brings Major Coastal Flooding Threat

Coastal communities between Virginia and New York face possible moderate to major flooding as winds push seawater towards the shoreline.

Forecasters predicted water levels of 8.5 feet above Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) at Atlantic City's oceanfront gauge on Thursday morning. ABC News reported that the gauge recorded 8.7 feet during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The National Weather Service, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), classifies a reading of eight feet at that gauge as major coastal flooding. The measurement describes tidal water levels, not the depth of floodwater above ground.

The comparison with Sandy does not, by itself, mean the Thanksgiving storm will cause damage on a similar scale.

ABC News reported that Wilmington had recorded four inches of rain by sunrise on Thursday. Areas around Emerald Isle and Morehead City received between five and seven inches over a 24-hour period. These rainfall totals were recorded in coastal North Carolina before the storm moved north.

Thanksgiving Storm Forces Historic Macy's Parade Postponement

Macy's and New York City authorities rescheduled the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for Saturday, 28 November, after consulting emergency officials. The decision followed forecasts of high winds, rain and coastal flooding in the region.

'The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority,' Macy's said in a statement reported by ABC News.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged the disappointment over the postponement and emphasised public safety. Organisers had begun inflating the parade's balloons before the decision was announced.

It is the first weather-related postponement since the parade began in 1924. Macy's corporate records say the event was cancelled for three years during the Second World War.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday. Forecast gusts are expected to remain within balloon safety limits, although final arrangements will depend on weather conditions at the time.