One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb birthday party in Davenport, Florida, early on Thanksgiving morning, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. The gunfire broke out at about 12.50am at a rental property on Captiva Drive, where more than 50 people had gathered, most of them teenagers.

The party had been promoted on social media as a 'Girls Gone Wild' pajama party, with 'shots at the door' advertised to attendees. Judd said it began at 11pm and read from the promotional flyer, which stated: 'Get drunk, shots at the door.' He questioned whether the arrangements had created 'a recipe for disaster from the very beginning'.

Who Was Killed and What Witnesses Said

The man killed was identified as Oral Walker Jr, 18, of Orlando, who died at the scene. According to an early witness statement cited by Judd, Walker pulled out a gun and began firing. However, the full sequence of events has yet to be established.

Judd described Walker as a gang member known as 'Glock' and said he had faced 76 criminal charges but had no convictions. The sheriff also said Walker had a large amount of cash and marijuana on him at the party.

An 18 year old is DEAD and 6 others SHOT and injured after a 16 year old girl from Orlando booked an AirBnB in Davenport, FL for her birthday on Thanksgiving Eve.

About 50 other kids and adults showed up, mainly out of Orlando.



Polk County Sherrif Grady Judd says one of the… pic.twitter.com/NmRhFnHSS3 — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) November 26, 2026

Judd said an unidentified person returned fire, shooting Walker several times before leaving the scene. Investigators believe the individual may have acted in self-defence, based on preliminary witness accounts, and are urging the person to come forward.

'You certainly have a right to defend yourself when this gang-banger pulls a gun and starts shooting in an Airbnb with 50 people inside,' Judd said. He added that the person 'shouldn't have run', but that 'it's not too late' to come forward.

Injured Teenagers and a Mother's Arrest

Six people were injured in the shooting, including a 15-year-old girl who was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in critical condition. Judd said she had initially been placed on a ventilator but was later stabilised and was expected to survive.

The other five victims, aged between 16 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds to their arms and legs. They were expected to be released from hospital, while some had made their own way there after the shooting.

Separately, deputies arrested the birthday girl's mother at the scene. She allegedly disrupted deputies and resisted them while they were speaking with her daughter, whom investigators considered a potential witness.

Airbnb and Owner Under Scrutiny

Judd questioned whether Airbnb and the property's owner, Captiva LLC, had fulfilled their responsibilities. He said he believed both had been negligent and should have substantial insurance coverage. He also suggested they could face legal liability over the rental of the property for a minor. These were the sheriff's allegations, not established findings of liability.

Airbnb said in a statement that it was 'heartbroken by this tragic gun violence'. The company said its Safety team had removed the individual who booked the stay for breaking its rules. It also said its law enforcement response team had contacted the sheriff's office to offer assistance.

Conflicting Accounts of the Party and Booking

Accounts differ over who arranged the Airbnb reservation. Judd said a 16-year-old girl was involved in organising the booking but could not legally complete the transaction, so a brother or another adult helped her.

Other reporting described the property as having been rented by an adult for a juvenile. Investigators had not confirmed who made the reservation.

The birthday girl's age has also been inconsistently reported. Some accounts described the gathering as a 16th birthday party, while others identified it as a celebration for a 15-year-old.

Latest Investigative Developments

Investigators recovered at least one firearm and believed multiple guns were involved. Five people were under arrest as detectives continued interviewing witnesses, while Judd described the account of the shooting as preliminary.

The motive behind the gunfire remains unclear. Investigators have not established what prompted Walker to open fire, and the identity of the person who shot him remains unknown.