Sports broadcasting is facing fresh upheaval after ESPN made a dramatic move in the middle of a live show. Industry insiders are bracing for wider changes, with Ryan Clark's exit expected to be only the beginning of a turbulent period for two major sports broadcasters.

Insiders with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that ESPN has parted ways with NFL pundit Ryan Clark. The decision was delivered to Clark on Monday in the middle of an 'NFL Live' broadcast, according to sources speaking off the record about the sensitive matter. He was pulled from the air before the programme ended.

Ryan Clark Learns of ESPN Exit Live

According to network insiders, ESPN executives informed Clark during the broadcast to prevent news of his departure leaking after receiving media enquiries. Rumours about the pundit's uncertain future had been circulating since February's Super Bowl, with sources telling The Athletic last week that his exit was imminent.

Ryan Clark was fired from ESPN while he was on-air today.



This take about the Dallas Cowboys being Super Bowl contenders was one of his last:pic.twitter.com/aZvcfAdTIX — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 20, 2026

Although the network had planned to handle the situation on Tuesday morning, incoming press enquiries forced executives to act during the broadcast, ensuring Clark did not learn about his dismissal online.

More Layoffs Expected

Clark's abrupt departure appears to be only the first move in a much wider restructuring. According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, a broader wave of redundancies is expected across both ESPN and NFL Network on Tuesday, 21 July.

Read more Why Was Ryan Clark Fired? What We Know About ESPN's Shock NFL Live Layoff Why Was Ryan Clark Fired? What We Know About ESPN's Shock NFL Live Layoff

The job cuts follow ESPN's takeover of NFL Network, with overlapping positions making redundancies unavoidable. After completing its 1 April acquisition of NFL Network and other NFL Media properties in a deal that gave the league a 10 per cent equity stake in ESPN, parent company Disney is now preparing another round of workforce reductions.

The Athletic reports that the latest cuts will affect both ESPN and sister channel NFL Network as Disney continues to streamline operations. Several on-air personalities are expected to leave ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, alongside a broader group of front-of-camera and behind-the-scenes staff at NFL Network.

Disney Restructuring Continues

More high-profile departures are expected to emerge. NBC Sports reports that another well-known broadcaster is also facing the axe, although the network has not revealed the individual's identity.

A $3 billion (£2.23 billion) deal in February gave ESPN control of NFL Network and related media properties while leaving the NFL with a 10 per cent stake in the platform. Asked about Clark's departure and reports of further job cuts, ESPN declined to comment.

Why Clark's Future Was in Doubt

Despite earning more than $2 million (£1.488 million) annually and being lined up for a major role in ESPN's first Super Bowl LXI broadcast next year, Clark's future had reportedly been uncertain since February.

Network leadership is said to have lost confidence in the long-serving analyst following a series of questionable decisions, culminating in a heated on-air exchange and an off-air confrontation with fellow analyst Peter Schrager last season.

Clark's ESPN Career

After a 13-season NFL career, spent mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 46-year-old joined ESPN following his retirement in 2014. He steadily rose through the ranks, co-hosting Monday Night Countdown for three years alongside Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears, while also appearing on First Take, Get Up and NFL Live. The Pivot podcast host signed his latest ESPN contract extension in 2024 after widely publicised negotiations.