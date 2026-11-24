Netflix's new documentary series The Trials of Karen Read has brought renewed attention to the controversial investigation into the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The three-part series also puts former lead investigator Michael Proctor back in the spotlight, despite his dismissal from the Massachusetts State Police over misconduct during the investigation.

His prominent appearance has revived questions about his credibility and how Netflix presents the man who once built the case against Read. Released on 23 November, the documentary revisits the high-profile case through interviews with key witnesses, members of O'Keefe's family, two jurors from Read's second trial and people involved in the investigation.

Proctor describes how investigators turned their attention towards Read after discovering her damaged taillight and learning of her alleged statement, 'I hit him,' at the crime scene. His account is significant given what emerged about his own conduct during the investigation.

Why Was Michael Proctor Fired?

Proctor was the lead investigator in the case against Karen Read, who was accused of striking O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him outside a Canton home in January 2022. Read's defence challenged the investigation and argued that she had been framed.

During the first trial, Proctor's private text messages about Read became a major controversy. They contained crude, sexist and derogatory remarks about Read, raising questions about his impartiality.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2024 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Proctor's messages became a significant issue during the proceedings and later contributed to an internal disciplinary investigation.

A state police disciplinary board also found that Proctor had shared confidential case information with people outside law enforcement and consumed alcohol while on duty. Following an internal disciplinary process, the Massachusetts State Police terminated Proctor in March 2025. The department cited the nature of his misconduct and its implications for investigative integrity.

Social Media Criticism

According to an Associated Press report published by WBUR on 19 March 2025, Superintendent Geoffrey Noble accepted the recommendation to dismiss Proctor. Noble said the decision followed a 'thorough, fair, and impartial process.'

The controversy has resurfaced among viewers following the documentary's release. In a discussion on social media, one viewer questioned why Netflix gave Proctor such a prominent platform without adequately acknowledging his dismissal. Others criticised what they considered misleading descriptions of his former position.

The reaction has not been unanimous, however. Some viewers argued that interviewing Proctor was reasonable, provided the documentary also examined his conduct and allowed audiences to assess his credibility.

What Does Netflix's Documentary Reveal?

The timing of Proctor's interview is also important. Speaking to WBZ, legal analyst Katherine Loftus suggested that the conversation was probably recorded before his latest controversial text messages became public.

'Then again, what does he have to lose?' Loftus remarked.

She also suggested that the series offers little new information for people who closely followed the trials. Instead, it provides a broader introduction to the case for viewers unfamiliar with its history.

The series also features interviews with Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, Brian Higgins and Chris Albert. Several testified during one or both of Read's criminal trials and faced accusations from her defence.

Read declined to give a fresh interview for the series. However, Netflix uses previously unreleased audio from a 2023 interview conducted by Boston Magazine reporter Gretchen Voss.

The series also gives considerable attention to O'Keefe's family. His brother, Paul, shares personal memories, while his niece, Kayleigh Furbush, discusses losing the uncle who raised her after her mother's death.

Karen Read's Acquittal and the Continuing Controversy

Read's second trial ended on 18 June 2025, when a jury acquitted her of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was convicted of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Her defence had argued that investigators framed her, but the acquittal did not establish those allegations as fact.

The documentary also explores the social media storm surrounding the case, including blogger Aidan Kearney, known as Turtleboy. Several witnesses describe how online accusations and the 'Free Karen Read' movement affected their lives and made them fear for their safety.

Ultimately, the series puts two competing considerations before viewers. The investigator's account of how the case developed and the questions surrounding the conduct of the man who led it.