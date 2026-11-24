Jennifer Lopez said Hollywood offered her few roles because she was not a typical white actress, and the commentator Tomi Lahren posted, 'LOL, sure, Jan'. A University of Southern California study found five lead or co-lead roles for Latinas aged 45 or older in top films of 2007 to 2022. Lopez played three of them.

Lopez made the claim on The New York Times' Popcast, and critics cited her film career as evidence against it. The study cannot show whether studios passed Lopez over, but it shows how rare her career is. It also found Latino-led films got median budgets under half the size of others.

What the 1,600-Film Study Found

The University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative published the study in 2023, covering the 100 top-grossing films of each year from 2007 to 2022. In 2022, Latino actors held 10 leading parts, counting co-leads, or 8.5 per cent of all leads. Eight of those 10 roles went to women. People of Hispanic or Latino origin made up 19.1 per cent of the US population, according to the US Census Bureau's 2022 figures.

Across 126 films from 2021 and 2022, the median budget for a film with a Latino lead was $10 million (about £7.6 million), against $25 million (about £19 million) for others. A median is the middle value. The study found no significant difference in box-office performance between Latino-led films and others in its 2021–2022 sample. Stacy Smith, who founded the initiative, said that, with fewer and less lucrative roles, 'sustaining a career in film is nearly impossible for Hispanic/Latino actors.'

Why Lopez Says She Built Her Own Roles

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, said of her early career, 'I was only offered a few things.' She said romantic comedies such as The Wedding Planner became her steady work because studios offered them, not because she planned it. Her producing partner found the script for Hustlers, the 2019 film that earned Lopez a Golden Globe nomination but no Oscar nod. Lopez described that struggle in the interview below.

Lopez's critics point to her record. Oli London, a social media commentator, wrote that she had appeared in 44 films and was worth $400 million (about £305 million), an unverified estimate. Christian Toto, a film critic, told Fox News Digital that she had earned every job she got. Eva Longoria's company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, partnered on the university's 2021 study, which found 7 per cent of 2019's top films had a Latino lead or co-lead.

What Comes Next for Studios and Lopez

Ariana Case, the study's lead author, said there was 'a clear and persistent lack of stories' centred on Latino actors. Films with a Latino casting director had 12.6 per cent Latino characters in speaking roles, compared with 5.2 per cent in films with a non-Latino casting director. The researchers urged studio heads to approve more Latino stories.

Lopez said she now develops projects herself instead of waiting for offers. She is set to star in Netflix's upcoming thriller adaptation of The Last Mrs. Parrish. Her concert special, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, airs on CBS on Thursday, November 26, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.