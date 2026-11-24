A fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 150-acre estate in Calabasas, California, shortly after midnight on Monday, 23 November. Newly released 911 dispatch audio reveals that firefighters initially reported a shed burning, with no spread to nearby vegetation, before the incident was classified as a structure fire.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said security staff reported a maintenance shed ablaze at the property at about 12:04 a.m. Deputies arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames, and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to extinguish it.

The fire involved a 20ft by 40ft barn and was put out without damage to other buildings or injuries. Officials said the cause was believed to be accidental, but have not identified what started it.

911 Audio Captures Firefighters' First Updates

In audio obtained by Page Six, a firefighter can be heard telling dispatch: 'We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush.' The transmission indicates that crews were already at the scene.

A dispatcher subsequently changed the incident classification to a structure fire. The recording includes a request for a dual-purpose fire engine and ladder unit, while other resources were cancelled after the incident was downgraded.

The exchange provides details about how the emergency was assessed. The initial report identified a shed fire, with no indication that flames had reached surrounding vegetation. Firefighters then treated it as a structure fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department identified the burning building as a barn measuring about 20ft by 40ft, or approximately 6m by 12m. Crews extinguished the flames in under an hour. No medical transports were required.

Will Smith’s $42 million Calabasas compound engulfed by enormous fire https://t.co/NCG0GcTSpy pic.twitter.com/p0TYWcQb9o — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2026

Officials Say No Other Buildings Were Damaged

The sheriff's department said deputies from its Malibu/Lost Hills station responded after receiving the security team's report. On arrival, they found a shed-type structure engulfed in flames.

A department spokesperson said the cause was accidental. No other structures on the estate were damaged, and no injuries were reported. The fire department confirmed that no patients needed to be taken to hospital.

The dispatch audio does not establish how the fire began. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Page Six published footage showing emergency vehicles entering the gated property as smoke rose above the estate. The outlet also reported that Smith and Pinkett Smith were at home but did not have to evacuate. The sheriff's department did not confirm their whereabouts in its public statement.

Fire was Confined to Estate Outbuilding

The November incident involved a maintenance building, not the couple's main residence. The dispatch recording and officials' statements identify a single outbuilding as the location of the blaze.

Smith and Pinkett Smith acquired the land in 2003 and later built their six-bedroom, 13-bathroom home on the estate. The property was previously listed for US$42 million (£32 million), although that asking price is not a confirmed current valuation.

The fire was extinguished without reported injuries or damage to other buildings. The audio confirms that flames had not spread to nearby brush when firefighters provided their initial update.