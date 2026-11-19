Taylor Swift returned to the CMA Awards stage after 13 years, only to lose Single of the Year to country star Ella Langley. However, the result adds another dimension to the 2027 Grammy Awards, where both artists will compete in three major categories.

The 60th CMA Awards, held on 18 November in Nashville, saw Langley collect a record-breaking six trophies. Her success highlights the growing recognition of a country newcomer competing against one of music's most established superstars.

Taylor Swift's CMA Comeback Ends Without a Trophy

Swift performed at the CMAs for the first time since 2013, delivering a medley of 'I Knew It, I Knew You' and 'Our Song'. Her return marked a significant moment for the singer, whose career began in country music before her transition into pop.

However, Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' claimed Single of the Year, defeating Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You', featured in Toy Story 5, and other nominees. The result gave Langley another major achievement during an already successful evening.

Swift became the youngest artist at the time to win CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2009. Her latest performance reunited her with the country music audience that helped establish her career.

Ella Langley Makes CMA History With Six Wins

Langley dominated the ceremony, winning Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist, Album, Song, Single and Music Video of the Year. According to the Country Music Association, her six victories established the record for the most wins by an artist in a single CMA Awards year.

Her album Dandelion secured Album of the Year, while 'Choosin' Texas' collected three awards across song, single and music video categories. Miranda Lambert also received three trophies for her songwriting and production contributions.

The sweep demonstrates Langley's growing influence within country music, although success at the CMAs does not guarantee similar results among Grammy voters.

Taylor Swift and Ella Langley Face a Bigger Grammy Showdown

Both artists will compete at the 69th Grammy Awards on 7 February 2027, with Swift's The Life of a Showgirl and Langley's Dandelion nominated for Album of the Year. Their competition extends into Record of the Year, where 'The Fate of Ophelia' faces 'Choosin' Texas'.

For Song of the Year, Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' competes against Langley's hit. Unlike Record of the Year, which recognises the recording and its production, Song of the Year honours songwriting, with Swift and Jack Antonoff competing against Langley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor.

Langley enters with seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, making her a contender across all four general-field categories. Swift brings an established Grammy history, including four Album of the Year victories.

Unlike the CMAs, the Grammys recognise achievements across multiple genres, placing Langley alongside established pop performers. Her nominations offer an opportunity to expand her recognition beyond country music, while Swift could extend her existing awards record.

Langley's CMA sweep provides momentum heading into February, but the Grammy results remain uncertain. Their overlapping nominations present an awards competition rather than evidence of any personal rivalry.