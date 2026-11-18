Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammys but has yet to win Song of the Year. Her joke about being 'zero for eight' while announcing the 2027 nominees drew criticism from some social media users.

Swift made the remark in a recorded segment during the Recording Academy's 2027 Grammy nominations livestream on Monday, 16 November 2026, where she announced the Album of the Year and Song of the Year contenders.

Some viewers described her comments as self-centred, while others interpreted them as a joke about her record in the category.

Why Taylor Swift's Grammy Joke Divided Viewers

Before announcing the nominees, Swift congratulated musicians, songwriters and producers recognised by their peers. She then contrasted her record in the two categories.

'One of them I've had a lot of luck in, the other one I'm zero for eight,' she said, referring to her four Album of the Year victories and lack of a Song of the Year win.

when the grammys invite you to announce nominees you don’t end it with "btw i haven’t won a single song of the year" https://t.co/spO934YIA8 — ✿ el LAURA DAY (@elanbesmart) November 16, 2026

The remark prompted objections on X. One user wrote, '14 Grammy's and still ungrateful,' while another complained, 'Her ability to make everything about herself is beyond.'

A third user questioned whether an announcement intended to celebrate nominees was the right occasion to discuss Swift's previous losses. Their criticism was directed at the timing and tone of the remark, rather than any established violation of Grammy rules.

The posts were also reported by Mandatory on Wednesday, 18 November. The original X posts could not be independently accessed for this article, so the reactions should not be treated as a measure of broader public opinion.

14 Grammy’s and still ungrateful💀 — kyndall ꕤ (@eternalivbrina) November 16, 2026

Others interpreted Swift's words differently. In a discussion on Reddit's r/swifties community, one commenter called the line self-deprecating, while another wrote, 'She's hilarious and I love her.'

A separate commenter questioned whether an artist nominated in the categories should help announce them. That was an opinion about the presentation, not evidence of favouritism by the Recording Academy.

Swift's Ninth Song of the Year Nomination

Swift's 'zero for eight' remark was accurate when she made it. The Recording Academy credits her with 14 Grammy wins, including a record four Album of the Year awards, but none for Song of the Year.

Her new nomination gives her a ninth opportunity to win the songwriting prize. 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' co-written with Jack Antonoff for Toy Story 5, is also shortlisted for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Swift received five nominations overall. Her album The Life of a Showgirl is competing for Album of the Year, while 'The Fate of Ophelia' is nominated for Record of the Year. The album's title track, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Her Song of the Year competition includes songs written or co-written by Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE, Rosalía and Bruno Mars. Unlike Record of the Year, which honours a recording, Song of the Year specifically recognises songwriting.

That distinction helps explain why the category carries particular significance for Swift, whose work has repeatedly been recognised elsewhere at the Grammys.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on 7 February 2027 in Los Angeles. Until then, the significance of Swift's remark remains a matter of interpretation, not proof of her intentions.