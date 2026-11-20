A Madison police officer who shot Corey Ruiz dead during an arrest will not face criminal charges, Dane County prosecutors said Thursday, after dashcam footage of the encounter was released. Ruiz, a 38-year-old Black man, was shot twice during the confrontation in Wisconsin on 22 July 2026. The decision has drawn objections from his family.

Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson fired three shots at the intersection of South Baldwin and Williamson streets, according to the district attorney's findings. Ruiz was hit in the torso and head.

The charging decision followed an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which released evidence from the encounter. Ruiz's death prompted protests and renewed scrutiny of the officers' use of force.

Confrontation Captured on Video

Police approached Ruiz after reports of someone checking parked cars and an alleged attempted burglary. Officers pursued him as he cycled through the neighbourhood, before confronting him at the intersection.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Ruiz resisted officers attempting to arrest him and produced a knife. An officer could be heard repeatedly warning: 'He's got a knife.'

Two officers attempted to deploy Tasers. Prosecutors said Ruiz fell or was taken to the ground immediately before Baitinger-Peterson fired three times. The footage and other evidence formed part of the material reviewed by Ozanne's office.

Ozanne concluded that the use of deadly force was reasonable because Ruiz had produced a knife, resisted arrest and appeared unaffected by the attempted Taser deployments.

The prosecutor examined reports, scene diagrams, squad-car recordings, surveillance video and footage taken by witnesses. The officers involved were not wearing body cameras, so there was no body-camera footage among the material described in the decision.

Under Wisconsin law, outside investigators must examine deaths involving police officers. Ozanne said the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation conducted that inquiry before his office considered whether criminal charges were warranted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice previously reported that Baitinger-Peterson was injured during the confrontation. Madison Police Chief John Patterson said photographs showed cuts on the officer's hands.

Family Rejects Prosecutor's Decision

Ruiz's relatives disputed the decision after meeting with prosecutors and the medical examiner.

'We're destroyed,' his brother, Adam Ruiz, told reporters. 'We won't accept this.'

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing the family, argued that the video did not justify firing at Ruiz while he was on the ground. He said the family would consider further legal action.

Crump also said the medical examiner had told relatives that Ruiz would have survived without the shot to his head. This was an account given by the family's lawyer, not an independent finding established in Ozanne's published decision.

Ozanne said his office's responsibility was to determine whether criminal charges were justified under Wisconsin law. Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said the decision was consistent with the evidence and the legal standards governing officers' use of force.

Reviews Continue Amid Calls for Reform

The shooting prompted demonstrations, vigils and a memorial at the intersection. The Associated Press reported that it was the third fatal shooting by Madison police in the same neighbourhood since 2012.

Patterson said further departmental and external reviews would continue. Baitinger-Peterson and three other officers involved in the encounter remain on paid administrative leave.

Wisconsin Governor-elect David Crowley described the video as deeply troubling and urged protesters to remain peaceful. He said the decision not to file charges did not resolve questions raised by Ruiz's death, and called for scrutiny of investigations, police training and accountability.